Los Alamos, NM

On The Job In Los Alamos: Nikhil Ramburn DACM, DOM

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 5 days ago

Dr. Ramburn received his medical training from Southwest Acupuncture College in Santa Fe and his doctorate from Pacific College of Health & Science in San Diego, Calif. He uses a natural, integrative approach (also called functional medicine) to treat his...

ladailypost.com

ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: Liseth Garay At UbiQD

On the job in Los Alamos recently is Liseth Garay, VP of Finance and Administration at UbiQD. Garay has worked for the company since 2017. UbiQD at 134 Eastgate Dr. is an advanced materials company powering product innovations in agriculture, clean energy, and security. Its quantum dots enable industry leaders to harness the power of light. UbiQD’s first product, UbiGro®, is a layer of light that helps plants get more from the sun. ‘Working at UbiQD I get to learn about all of the technology that we are developing from a non-scientific side,’ Garay said. Learn more about UbiQD at ubiqd.com. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos County Greenlights First Summer Concert!

Nosotros headlines the first summer concert of the season Friday at Ashley Pond Park. Courtesy/Sancre Productions. Thanks to the incredible work of nearly 1,000 firefighters and their efforts to contain the Cerro Pelado Fire, the Los Alamos Summer Concert Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe will be able to proceed as originally scheduled with an opening night of Latin music this Friday, May 20, sponsored by Zia Credit Union, Del Norte Credit Union and the Los Alamos Schools Credit Union.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: At Papa Murphy’s

On the job in Los Alamos is Jeremy Sneed, Lee Hollon and Carrie Garcia Wednesday at Papa Murphy’s as they prepare to open with a variety of pizzas and side for lunch or dinner. Papa Murphy’s is at 3801 Arkansas Ave. Suite B. For information, click here or call 505.661.7171. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Cerro Pelado Fire Evening Video: Sunday May 15

Great Basin Team 1 Public Information Officer Mary Cernicek was available after all to speak this evening with the Los Alamos Daily Post on what occurred throughout the day today with the Cerro Pelado Fire. Watch for a video update in the morning at ladailypost.com in which Cernicek will give a briefing on what occurred overnight. Video by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Cagliostros The Cat Is Lifting Spirits Around Los Alamos

Tina Nisoli takes her cat Cagliostros for a walk Saturday in Pinon Trails in White Rock. Cagliostros, 3, is adjusting well to his harness and lifting spirits all over Los Alamos. The handsome feline is a member of the Nisoli family. Photo by Joyce Wolfe.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: County Communications Pros

On the Job in Los Alamos are county communications professionals from left, Visual Information Specialist Leslie Bucklin, Public Works Office Manager Louise Romero, Department of Public Utilities Public Relations Manager Cathy D’Anna, Marketing Specialist Kelly Stewart, County Public Information Officer Julie Williams-Hill and fire team member Ian Espinoza during the community briefing on the Cerro Pelado Fire Thursday evening in Griffith Gymnasium. The team live streamed and recorded the briefing and processed questions submitted by citizens attending remotely. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From UWNNM 2022 Community Meeting

The UWNNM Board of Trustees is introduced at the 2002 Community Meeting at UNM-LA, from left, Grants Committee Chair Steve Renfro, Vice President Carol Clark, Wesley Willis, President Liddie Martinez, Secretary Michelle Harkey-Wilde and Joseph Legare. Not pictured, Finance Committee Chair John Sarrao, Cindy Rooney, Barb Ricci, Mike Lippiatt and Todd Nelson. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes Of Bitterroot Hotshots Working Cerro Pelado Fire

The Bitterroot Hotshots from Montana have been doing excellent work since their arrival at the Cerro Pelado Fire. Mostly working the night shift over in Division F where Division Superintendent Dan Stuki photographed them doing some clearing of dead and down timber before burning out along a road a couple of nights ago. They refueled their drip torches with a mixture of diesel and gasoline and continued to burn out to secure the edge of the fire. Source: @2022.CerroPeladoFire. Photo by Division Superintendent Dan Stuki.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Health Alert issued for Albuquerque, Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program issued a health alert due to blowing dust. Albuquerque and Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. The alert is effective until 6 a.m. Monday morning. For more information, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 13 – May 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 13 – May 19 around New Mexico. May 12 – YPA City Wide Mixer – This is the chance to come together and network with all the young professionals in Albuquerque. There will be food, drinks, giveaways, and music. Get reacquainted with all the movers and shakers in Albuquerque and make some new friends. This event is free to all and there is no registration.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Menaced by flames, nuclear lab peers into future of wildfire

LOS ALAMOS N.M. (AP) — Lighter winds allowed for the most intense aerial attack this week on multiple wildfires in New Mexico, including the biggest U.S. wildfire burning northeast of Santa Fe. West of Santa Fe, residents remain on alert as a fire slowly creeps toward the city of Los Alamos. That's where scientists at a U.S. national security lab are charged with assessing apocalyptic threats, including wildfires. Public schools remained closed there Friday as many residents prepared for possible evacuations. In Southern California, where a fire that has destroyed at least 20 homes in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel, the mandatory evacuation area was scaled back Friday from 900 residences to 131.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Neighbors Helping Neighbors!

The Bathtub Row Brewery Co-op had a BIG delivery arrive early Tuesday with no way to unload it. With the help of the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce, Metzger’s came to the rescue with their forklift. ‘Only in Los Alamos can you get a neighbor to come help with a forklift in less than 15 minutes!’ Tub General Manager Doug Osborn said. ‘Big thanks to David Jolly and Metzger’s as well as Patrick Sullivan and his crew at Central Park Square for all their help!” Photo by David Jolly.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In White Rock: At High Mesa Dental Arts

On the job in White Rock Saturday are Tyler Babcock and Bonita Garcia, employees of High Mesa Dental Arts, sprucing up the exterior of the dental office in their spare weekend hours on Longview Drive in White Rock. They plan on filling huge clay pots with a wide assortment of flowers. Photo by Shari Mills.
WHITE ROCK, NM
ladailypost.com

Notice Of Possible Quorum: LAPS Honors Convocation

Members of the Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) Board may attend the LAPS Honors Convocation. This meeting is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Los Alamos High School. A quorum may be present; however, no action will be taken.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces: Your chance to meet Cheech and Chong!

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Actors and comedy duo coming to a Las Cruces dispensary. Cheech and Chong will be holding a meet and greet at PurLife Dispensary on May 19. The meet and greet will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. They are inviting fans to come...
LAS CRUCES, NM
ladailypost.com

DPNM Hires Coordinated Campaign Director

The Democratic Party of New Mexico (DPNM) has hired Corrina Jaramillo Feldman as the 2022 Coordinated Campaign Director. As in past election years, Democrats are preparing to launch a joint fundraising, communications, and organizing effort to elect candidates up-and-down the ballot. Feldman is a lifelong New Mexican who was born...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Grows, Prompts Evacuations in Taos County

Fire officials report “big day” for fire, evacuations. “Another hellish day on this fire, folks,” fire spokesman Bill Morse said at the conclusion of last night’s daily update on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Updated: As of this morning, the blaze had grown to 236,939 acres with 33%. Yesterday was " a big day for fire behavior,” and a “big day for evacuations,” Morse noted, with the latter including the inclusion of evacuation statuses from ready to go in Taos and Colfax counties. “This fire has enough energy, there is a possibility, with the models we are running, that those areas are going to see fire,” Todd Abel, one of the fire operations sections chiefs, said last night. Additional evacuations were lifted in San Miguel County, though many communities remain in “set” status; The state Environment Department Drinking Water Bureau issued a “precautionary water advisory” Tuesday night urging nearly 4,000 residents who have been permitted to re-enter some evacuated areas to take caution with water. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez at last report had grown to 42,491 acres, 11% containment, although yesterday brought slower growth than has been seen in recent days. Both fires, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a briefing yesterday, are “very risky, extremely dangerous large fires.” Yesterday’s fire activity produced a large smoke plume, visible from Santa Fe and throughout Northern New Mexico. “When you see a smoke column that we see today, that definitely raises the anxiety, it makes you nervous,” Incident Commander Dave Bales said, encouraging people to remain alert to evacuation statuses and the fire’s behavior as critical fire weather persists. “That fire’s gonna have some steam here I think in the next few days,” Bales said.
SANTA FE, NM

