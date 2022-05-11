ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masury, OH

Masury woman charged after toddler wanders from home

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Masury woman charged with child endangering is free on bond after police say a two-and-a-half-year-old boy wandered from his home. According to a police report, a couple living on Third Street...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

State police arrest Mercer County man charged with attempted homicide

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police have arrested a wanted man charged with attempted homicide. State police say John Barlow, of Grove City, has been charged with attempted criminal homicide.He was wanted after trying to hit a state trooper on Sunday in Liberty Township with his vehicle. Troopers said they shot at him. Law enforcement responded to Brent Road in Mercer County to issue an arrest warrant on Barlow, who drove away in his vehicle when officers arrived around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a state police release.Police said they began a vehicle pursuit but called it off after Barlow went into "rough terrain," according to the release. Police searched on foot and later found Barlow sitting in his vehicle.Barlow then "drove directly at a trooper," according to police, who then shot at him. He fled the scene but was later arrested at the Slippery Rock Campground. 
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Austintown police investigating two-year-old with multiple fractures, bruising

The Austintown Police Department is investigating a report of child endangering of a two-year-old. According to the police report, Austintown Police received a call at 11:14 am Tuesday from UPMC Pittsburgh about a two-year-old Austintown child that was admitted to its facility on May 9 with fractures that were in various stages of healing, including right leg fracture, left leg fracture, left arm fracture, left upper leg femur fracture. The report also lists bruising to the right eyelid, left forehead, side of the left eye, and on the right side of the child's body lists bruising of the elbow, upper back, lower back, inner thigh, and lower leg.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Masury, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 jailed in Trafford drug bust; police seize $81K from suspect

Two people are being held without bail after police said they found $6,000, four bricks of suspected heroin and a stolen gun at a Trafford apartment last month, according to court papers. Westmoreland County detectives and Penn Township police on Friday charged Gessica A. Merlin, 25, of Hempfield, and Damone...
TRAFFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Warren County Mother Pleads Guilty in Child Drowning Case

A Warren County mother has pleaded guilty to charges filed after her toddler went missing in August and drowned in the Allegheny River. Patti Jo Vargason, 40, of Tidioute, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a count of endangering the welfare of a child. It started Aug. 21, 2021, when Vargason...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler#Court
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in Munhall home

A 2-year-old boy died Thursday after being found unresponsive at a Munhall home, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified Robert Kraft of Homestead as the boy, who later died at UPMC Children’s Hospital. A cause of death was not provided. Police were notified...
MUNHALL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMJ.com

Report: Warren teen dives for cover from spray of gunfire

Police in Warren are investigating after a teenager said he had to run for cover and dive onto the ground as shots rang out near his home in the Quinby Park area. The 17-year-old boy told officers that he was near the driveway of his family’s home on the 1300 block of Jefferson St. SW Wednesday afternoon when he heard between eight and ten shots fly by him.
WARREN, OH
Tribune-Review

Coraopolis man killed in Moon Township crash

A Coraopolis man was killed Friday in a crash in Moon Township, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said. The victim, George McMahon, 59, was injured in the incident along the 500 block of Flaugherty Run Road at about 12:45 p.m., the medical examiner said. He was taken to Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital, where he died about an hour later, the official said.
CBS Pittsburgh

Man charged in mother's homicide after crashing her stolen car on Route 28

TARENTUM (KDKA) - State police have charged a man in his mother's death after he crashed her stolen vehicle overnight on Route 28.Shane McDevitt, 36, of New Castle, is charged with criminal homicide. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and KDKA-TV was there when he was walked in by law enforcement. "I'm sorry to everyone," McDevitt said, adding that he was sorry for "being alive."McDevitt was arrested around 2:30 a.m. after a high-speed chase and crash in his mother's car, which police reported missing Tuesday afternoon. It all came to an end near the Pittsburgh Mills mall exit and McDevitt was taken...
TARENTUM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy