Online car dealer Carvana Co. plans to lay off 12% of its workforce after closing a deal to expand operations that forced the company to borrow on onerous terms. Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia III said in an email to employees that the company had overshot its growth strategy and would cut around 2,500 workers, centered around the company’s operations. The email was viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

