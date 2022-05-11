The MMA Hour with Alexander Volkanovski, Pat Barry, Michael Chandler, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Tom Aspinall

Charles Oliveira may have won the UFC 274 main event with a first-round submission of Justin Gaethje, but he’s still no longer the UFC lightweight champion. This week on Between the Links, the panel will react to that being the case after Oliveira’s historic weight miss this past weekend, and who top lightweight in the promotion should face next. In addition, the panelists will discuss where Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson go from their memorable matchup in Phoenix, if Bellator 281 is a better overall card than the UFC’s offering this weekend, the upcoming UFC 276 lineup and if it moves the needle for an International Fight Week event, and more.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO