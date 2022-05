TINTON FALLS — The members of the Borough Council have adopted a $28.2 million budget to fund the operation of Tinton Falls this year. The budget, which was adopted on May 3, will be supported by the collection of $16.5 million in taxes from Tinton Falls’ residential and commercial property owners. Other revenue includes the appropriation of $4.46 million from the borough’s surplus fund (savings) and the receipt of $1.5 million in state aid.

