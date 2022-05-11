ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Intruder slept in bed at home in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, police say

By Nick Matoney
WGAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania State Police said a burglary suspect slept in the bed of the master bedroom of a Westmoreland County home he had entered illegally. Christopher Sherrick,...

CBS Pittsburgh

Body found at U-Haul facility in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A body was found at a U-Haul facility in Westmoreland County on Saturday. The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said a woman's body was found at the facility on Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Kelly Steele, and 42-year-old Alfred Steele has been charged with criminal homicide and robbery inflicting serious bodily injury. Authorities have not released a cause of death."This is a horrible tragedy for Ms. Steele's family and friends and Westmoreland County at large," District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a release. Alfred is in the Westmoreland County Jail after being arraigned on Saturday night. When officers walked him out of the police station, KDKA-TV was there. He kept his head down and had no comment. Alfred's bail was denied by the judge.According to online paperwork, Alfred was arrested several times in the past, including one month ago. In that case, he faces felony charges for possession of drugs and intent to deliver, along with disorderly conduct. He was also arrested again in January in Armstrong County for simple assault, resisting arrest and public drunkenness. 
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania grandma shot and killed on porch; 2 men wanted for murder are considered ‘armed and dangerous’

(WTRF) Police in Pennsylvania are requesting the public’s help locating two men who are allegedly associated with shooting and killing a grandma on her front porch. Washington Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are looking for  Brandon Allen and Javarr Thomas. Warrants have been issued for their arrest for homicide and attempted homicide.  According […]
WTAJ

State police investigate Bedford County homicide, one in custody

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police in Bedford County are currently investigating a homicide that happened Friday and have one in custody, according to a press release. Derek Edward Ashley Louk, 28, of Bedford was taken into custody and faces murder charges, criminal homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, tamper with or fabricate physical […]
WTAJ

Found with drugs, Altoona woman kicked cop in face

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman and a man from Allegheny County are facing charges after police were called to the South Midway Service Plaza on the Pa. Turnpike. Christine “Cheryl” Seibel, 33, and Joshua Smithson, 30, were reportedly causing a disturbance with a Greyhound Bus on May 12 at around 7:45 p.m. […]
abc27 News

PSP York arrests woman for death of two-month-old

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — After conducting an investigation into the death of a two-month-old baby, Pennsylvania State Police officers in York have arrested and charged the child’s mother with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of children. On January 27, the state police troopers received a phone call about the infant not breathing. […]
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police looking for Lego thief

EAST MARLBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Avondale are looking for the man who stole Lego sets worth nearly $600. State Police say the two suspects stole the Legos at the Walmart Supercenter on Schoolhouse Road in Chester County on March 24. One suspect is described...
WTAJ

Altoona man found cuffed 5 counties away, arrested again

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who broke out of a cop car and ran off handcuffed only to be found in Dauphin County in 2021 was taken into custody again after police found him in a crawl space of an apartment. Christopher Catich, 25, had multiple warrants for his arrest, including a felony […]
erienewsnow.com

Warren County Mother Pleads Guilty in Child Drowning Case

A Warren County mother has pleaded guilty to charges filed after her toddler went missing in August and drowned in the Allegheny River. Patti Jo Vargason, 40, of Tidioute, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a count of endangering the welfare of a child. It started Aug. 21, 2021, when Vargason...
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Connellsville parents involved in school bus confrontation headed to trial

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) - Two parents who were arrested after a confrontation with a Connellsville school bus driver will go to trial. Tavin Jareal Brown and Kayla Tylene Leon were in court in Fayette County on Thursday afternoon for a preliminary hearing. They are facing misdemeanor charges after police say they interfered with a bus driver following protocol to calm unruly children. No trial date has been set.
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead In Tent In Central PA: Police

A man was found dead inside of a tent in central Pennsylvania around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, police say. Volunteers feeding people experiencing homelessness who were living in the area first reported the incident to Daily Voice. The unidentified man was found deceased in a tent during a...
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Youtube Arrest

Police are crediting a local Youtuber with helping in the arrest of a Clearfield County man accused of soliciting sex from people he believed to be minors. The confrontation was caught on camera by self described Predator Catchers and is now being used as evidence in the case. Douglas Braff...
WTAJ

$5k reward offered in 2001 Cambria County homicide

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A reward is being offered in the 20+ year investigation of a Cambria County arson that led to the death of a man in the home. On May 12, 2001, at around 2 a.m., a fire was reported at 806 Hubert Street in Northern Cambria Borough in Cambria County. Gregory […]
YourErie

Woman injured after car crashes into ditch on Rt. 6N

One woman is injured after crashing her car into a ditch in Edinboro overnight. According to Erie County 911, calls went out around 12:15 a.m. Friday for a one-car accident in the 6800 block of Route 6N. One woman reportedly suffered a head injury. She was evaluated by medical personnel on scene and released. State […]
