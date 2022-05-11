ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Liberty’s Kitchen Names Calvin Johnson Chair, Kara Johnson Vice Chair

By Site Staff
bizneworleans.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Liberty’s Kitchen announced that the Hon. Calvin Johnson has been named the new chair of the organization’s board of directors, succeeding Tiffany Harvill, who will continue to serve on the board. After retiring as a judge from the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court,...

www.bizneworleans.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizneworleans.com

Emeril’s New Orleans Announces New Hires in Key Positions

NEW ORLEANS – Emeril’s New Orleans has hired Ashley Daniels as general manager and Sharde Cole as pastry chef. The restaurant welcomes back Chris Fagan as chef de cuisine. “I am very excited to collaborate with the talented team we have put together at Emeril’s. It is always inspiring and motivating to work with folks who are passionate about hospitality and are open to learning, growing, and creating together,” said Emeril Lagasse.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Alden J. McDonald Jr. Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW ORLEANS — The Association for Corporate Growth (Louisiana Chapter) presented its Lifetime Achievement Award to Alden J. McDonald Jr. at the 13th Annual ACG Louisiana Awards on Thursday, May 12 at the Roosevelt Hotel. McDonald is the founding president of Liberty Bank and Trust Company, which has more...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Business Leaders to Discuss ‘Entrepreneurship, the New American Dream’

NEW ORLEANS — From I am New Orleans:. In observation of Small Business Month, I am New Orleans will host “Entrepreneurship, the New American Dream,” beginning at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 12. During this virtual event, local entrepreneurs and business leaders will discuss entrepreneurship as a pathway to making individuals, families and communities economically secure and equitable.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
orcasound.com

City of a Million Dreams

For those who love New Orleans and those who love learning about history this documentary co-written and directed by Jason Berry is right up your alley. Especially if your alley is filled with jazz music. New Orleans is a very unique city in many ways. One is its longtime history of jazz funerals. What are jazz funerals, you ask? Read on.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Gambel Communications Welcomes Sharon Truxillo

NEW ORLEANS — Sharon Truxillo has joined the team at Gambel Communications as a senior communications strategist. Truxillo will develop and manage communications strategies and solutions for a variety of accounts, including New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter, Plush Appeal, the River District and the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce. She served previously as public affairs director for Cox Communications.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Meet the man behind plans to revamp Fort Macomb

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A follow-up now, to our report on crumbling history in the city of New Orleans, a local man pursues a plan to revamp Fort Macomb, which is one of the most historic sites in the region, but restoration costs remain a huge hurdle. Along Chef Menteur...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Port of South Louisiana Elects New Commission Chairman

LaPLACE, La. — From the Port of South Louisiana:. During its April 2022 regular commission meeting, the Port of South Louisiana board of commissioners elected Ryan Burks as chairman for 2022-23. Burks, who was appointed to the board of commissioners in 2020 by Louisiana Gov. John Edwards to represent St. Charles Parish, succeeds D. Paul Robichaux, who served as commission chairman since 2014. Under Robichaux’s tenure, the Port of South Louisiana welcomed new industrial partners including Yuhuang Chemical and Formosa; saw expansions at, but not limited to, Monsanto, Noranda Alumina, Globalplex, and the port’s Executive Regional Airport; began the construction of the port’s Business Development Center; acquired the MV Nathan Folse, a state-of-the-art security vessel; and participated in Memorandums of Understanding with Cuba and the Panama Canal Authority.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Hon#Southern University#Juris Doctorate#Loyola Law School
bizneworleans.com

Sean Payton to Speak at Loyola Commencement Ceremony

NEW ORLEANS — Sean Payton, recently retired head coach of the New Orleans Saints, will deliver a keynote speech to graduates at the Loyola University New Orleans commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14 at the UNO Lakefront Arena. The event begins at 5 p.m. Payton’s speech will start around 5:35 p.m. The Lakefront Arena is located at 6801 Franklin Ave. Free parking is available on Arena grounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

New Orleans 500 Survey: Increased Energy Costs Create Challenges

NEW ORLEANS — 30% of the New Orleans executives who responded to this month’s New Orleans 500 email survey said that increased energy costs are creating problems for their businesses. CNN Business reported that the price for regular gasoline hit a record of $4.40 per gallon this week,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Louisiana Public Broadcasting Renews Partnership with Discovery Education

SILVER SPRING, Md. (press release) — Louisiana Public Broadcasting  announced the renewal of its long-term partnership with Discovery Education, the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. LPB’s renewal of its 19-year collaboration with Discovery Education provides educators high-quality digital content from...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Where to Eat Dessert in New Orleans

Everyone knows that feeling of being completely, almost uncomfortably full after dinner, and then instinctively craving something sweet. This feeling is particularly common in New Orleans, where famed restaurants like Brennan’s and Commander’s Palace are the birthplace of iconic desserts like bananas Foster and bread pudding soufflé.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Fans of Casa Borrega mourn its closing

Patrons who have been enjoying eclectic Mexican fare, a variety of live music and the occasional street parties at Casa Borrega since 2012 will sadly miss it. “Oh no, I can’t believe it. I was just there last week,” said one regular, expressing the dismay of many when they learned the Central City restaurant served its last Chile Relleno and Margarita Borrega on Friday (May 6).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Get Online NOLA Provides Free Website for Small Business in Need

NEW ORLEANS — From Get Online NOLA:. Get Online NOLA, a woman-owned small business specializing in digital marketing, has created a new grant for small businesses. The Get Online NOLA Grant is an annual opportunity for small businesses to get a free website to help kick start their digital presence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

French Quarter Management District Launches Cleanliness Campaign

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The French Quarter Management District announced the launch of its Keep the Quarter Clean campaign. FQMD’s Livability Committee is sending this public service message to highlight city sanitation laws and sanitation services contracted for citizens. The Keep the Quarter Clean campaign builds upon...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

9 Essential Barbecue Joints in and Around New Orleans

The New Orleans barbecue scene is booming. It wasn’t so long ago that the closest thing to barbecue found in local restaurants were barbecue shrimp; otherwise your best bet was seeking out one of the excellent vendors at city second lines and parades. In the last decade or so, that has changed in a big way, thanks in part to the annual Hogs For the Cause fundraising event, a crowd favorite that provides hundreds of variations on smoked pork and has helped inspire local purveyors. The below nine pitmasters have helped solidify barbecue’s place in New Orleans’s food culture, all offering smoky, piggy goodness.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy