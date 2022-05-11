Liberty’s Kitchen Names Calvin Johnson Chair, Kara Johnson Vice Chair

LaPLACE, La. — From the Port of South Louisiana:. During its April 2022 regular commission meeting, the Port of South Louisiana board of commissioners elected Ryan Burks as chairman for 2022-23. Burks, who was appointed to the board of commissioners in 2020 by Louisiana Gov. John Edwards to represent St. Charles Parish, succeeds D. Paul Robichaux, who served as commission chairman since 2014. Under Robichaux’s tenure, the Port of South Louisiana welcomed new industrial partners including Yuhuang Chemical and Formosa; saw expansions at, but not limited to, Monsanto, Noranda Alumina, Globalplex, and the port’s Executive Regional Airport; began the construction of the port’s Business Development Center; acquired the MV Nathan Folse, a state-of-the-art security vessel; and participated in Memorandums of Understanding with Cuba and the Panama Canal Authority.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO