Game 5 proved to be one contest on a potential road to redemption for the New York Rangers in their first-round series vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins looked to be on their way to ending the series as they led 2-0 midway through the second period, but the home team bunkered down and fought back in front of its fans. The Rangers tallied three straight goals during the second period before Filip Chytil scored the game-winning goal at the beginning of the third period to help clinch a 5-3 win for them and force a Game 6 on May 13 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO