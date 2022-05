The Vancouver Canucks are slated to pick 15th as they stayed put after the NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday. This will be the first time in their history that they will select 15th overall, and if they keep the pick, the first time they will be picking in the first round since the 2019 NHL Draft. While there will be plenty of talent available, they should select Conor Geekie of the Winnipeg ICE, if he is not selected beforehand that is.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO