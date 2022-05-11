ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Opening Day at Black Market Bakers in Edgewater, MD

By Collyn Ballentine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Market Bakers has been a been a staple in Annapolis, MD since it opened up in Summer of 2020. This food truck located ran by Sarah Carr, Tom O’Leary and his son Steve O’Leary, has Annapolitans lining up each weekend, rain or shine, for delicious breakfast sandwiches, pastries, bread, and...

Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The interesting factor of The Local Fry is their gourmet fries, waiting for the adventurous customer to step in and try different toppings. Their fresh-cut fries are made in-house and topped with unique flavors and ingredients from around the world. They also offer rice bowls, sandwiches, and wings. BYOB, so bring your favorite beer, wine, soju, etc. If you’re hungry but not exactly sure what you’re craving, try the Local Fry where they have many options for you to look through.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

DC steak-and-frites chain Medium Rare signs lease for Baltimore spot

A Washington, D.C.-based restaurant chain specializing in steak and frites is headed to Baltimore. Medium Rare will open a restaurant at the Rotunda retail and residential development in Hampden, owner Mark Bucher said. The concept will take over 3,000 square feet of what was once the CineBistro, including the erstwhile movie theater's kitchen space.
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Annapolis Juneteenth Celebration is On June 18

The second annual City of Annapolis Juneteenth celebration is set for Saturday, June 18th, 2022. City Hall announced that the weekend celebrations kick off on Friday night, June 17th with a VIP Reception and Awards Ceremony on Friday, June 17, and a parade and festival on Saturday, June 18. June 19 is known as Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Washingtonian.com

A Women-Run Wine Garden Opens in West End Tonight

Angie Duran knew she wanted to create a wine garden the moment she stepped into the lush courtyard patio of West End boutique hotel 2500 Penn. “I was like, man, I would kill for a great glass of sparkling wine. There was no other beverage that came to mind,” says Duran, who spent the last five-plus years as the general manager at Centrolina.
WASHINGTON, DC
Eater

A Classic Chophouse Opens Today in Downtown Silver Spring

Much-anticipated and long-delayed J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse opens its doors on Tuesday, May 10, in Silver Spring. The modern American restaurant (8606 Colesville Road) is from restaurateur Jerry Hollinger of The Daily Dish and The Dish & Dram. The menu evokes a classic chophouse with a few modern twists: kimchi accents the chilled seafood platter at the raw bar and beef tartare is topped with local quail egg yolk. There’s a pasta section with dishes like linguine and clams, and a lengthy section devoted to steak with add-ons like butter-poached crab or jumbo shrimp and sauces like chimichurri or creamy horseradish. J. Hollinger’s fills the hole left by neighborhood chophouse the Classics, which closed in 2018, and originally opened in 1998 as Ray’s the Classics under founder Michael Landrum. Originally intended for a fall 2021 opening and then for a March opening, chef and Charlie Palmer alum Mike Ellis made headlines in March for his good deed of making meals for neighboring residents displaced by an apartment building explosion.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Weekly

From Annapolis to the Met Gala

The Met Gala is one of New York City’s most glittering and most photographed events. Big name celebrities and influencers hit the red carpet in fantastic fashions for this annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. If you recall hearing something about Kim Kardashian and...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Carl Bernstein headlines free Books in Bloom festival in Columbia

Calling all readers! The Books in Bloom festival returns to Columbia, Maryland on Sunday. The free festival hits Color Burst Park, in the Merriweather District, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Festival organizer Vanessa Rodriguez said it’s the sixth year for the festival, and “we are thrilled at how it’s...
COLUMBIA, MD
progressivegrocer.com

Wegmans Debuts Latest Store in Virginia

Shoppers in the nation’s capital might have a new favorite Wegmans store. The grocer is putting the finishing touches on its latest location, set to welcome customers on Wednesday, May 11. The store, at 150 Stovall Street in Alexandria, Va., spans 81,300 square feet and is staffed by a team of 450 employees.
coolprogeny.com

The Maryland Zoo Brings Life-Sized Dinosaurs to Baltimore

Pint-sized paleontologists get excited! Your favorite prehistoric beings are making a rare — and limited — appearance at the Maryland Zoo!. Last week, the Zoo opened its newest attraction: DINOSAURS: Explore the Prehistoric Forest. Situated along a path in the Zoo’s old growth forest, the exhibit features 28 creatures triggered by motion sensors to move and roar. Some are as tall as 35 feet or as long as 40 feet!
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Touring The Otterbein Cookies Factory, And Somehow Not Eating One

Hi Everyone! A very nice but non-descript building in a Windsor Mill industrial park is home to a bakery company that turned out its first cookie in 1881. According to the company website, that was the year Adam Otterbein immigrated to Locust Point and started a business that, now, is run by the fifth generation of the family. When “K2” and I arrived Ben Otterbein introduced us to his employees, he knows them all by name. On air, he was very quick to point out that in a family business, the employees are family and are treated as such. These folks make...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

National Aquarium To Offer Tours Of Rescue Center In Jonestown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium is opening its Animal Care and Rescue Center to public tours, inviting visitors to see the facility where staffers take care of newly admitted animals, animals that are off exhibit and rescues. “We are excited to welcome inquiring minds behind the scenes of the Animal Care and Rescue Center,” said curator Ashleigh Clews. “This tour allows participants to experience the National Aquarium in a new way and sheds light on the critical work we do — caring for the world’s aquatic treasures and inspiring others to do the same.” While touring the 60,000-square-foot facility in the Jonestown neighborhood, guests will get to see creatures such as Kai, a green sea turtle being fitted for a prosthetic shell, pig-nosed turtle Funzo, and map pufferfish Duncan, and learn how the staff cares for them and builds the exhibits in the aquarium. They will also see animals being rehabilitated, such as current guest Louis Armstrong, a seal. Tours last one-and-a-half hours and will typically be offered weekly at 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sunday. Tickets, which do not include admission to the National Aquarium, are $45 ($35 for members) and can be booked through the organization’s website or by calling 410-659-4269.
BALTIMORE, MD
spoonuniversity.com

Willkommen to Squabisch Pretzels: Berkeley's Twist on German Pretzels

When you've visited as many baseball stadiums as I have, you can say you've had your fill of soft pretzels. So it's no wonder that they are one of my favorite forms of bread to eat. There’s just something about the chewiness of a soft pretzel, the burst of flavor from dipping it in mustard, and the crunch of flaky salt that immediately makes my stomach grumble. At Squabisch Pretzels, you can satisfy your knotted carb cravings with its twist on this German classic.
BERKELEY, CA
Eye On Annapolis

Five Area Restaurants Cited for Serving Alcohol to Minors

On April 11th and 12th, the Annapolis Police Department conducted compliance checks of liquor laws at several liquor retail establishments. During this operation, 22 establishments were checked for compliance. Seventeen establishments were found to be compliant, and five were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The non-compliant establishments were issued an Alcohol Beverage Control Infraction Citation.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves 22 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 22 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on May 11. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,339 acres of prime farmland in Caroline, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Queen Anne’s Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $14 million.
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

$62,000 Raised During Burritos for Beds This Morning

Over 150 people flocked to Chevys Fresh Mex in Annapolis on Wednesday, May 11, to eat breakfast and support Samaritan House, a state-certified addiction recovery facility. Organizers set a $50,000 fundraising goal; the amount needed to complete a new transitional home on the property. At the end of the three-hour event, $62,800 was raised from in-person donations and online contributions via samaritanhouseannapolis.org.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

