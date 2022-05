The Dallas Stars dropped Game 4 at home 4-1 to the Calgary Flames on Monday night. The series is now tied 2-2 as it shifts back to Alberta for a best-of-3. When the Stars get beat, it is often due to issues with their puck possession. Monday was no different. The Stars burped pucks up early and often and looked to be one step behind both mentally and physically. The turnovers occurred in all aspects of the game from breakouts and neutral zone, to the power play and offensive zone time. Eventually, it cost them as two bad turnovers in their own zone led to unnecessary penalties and a 5 on 3 Flames goal that opened the scoring.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO