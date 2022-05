Joseph Terrell Kelly has been identified as the subject taken into custody during Thursday’s pursuit along Interstate 20. At around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Clinton Police Department notified the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) that an officer was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle and about to cross the county line. The tag on the vehicle, a 2008 Cadillac SUV, came back as stolen out of Jackson.

WARREN COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO