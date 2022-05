As the swag surf commenced throughout Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, it was evident a new era of Atlanta basketball has arrived. The Atlanta Dream is in midst of a complete rebuild from the ownership down. Last season, the team’s leading scorer, Chennedy Carter, was benched and ultimately suspended for the remainder of the season for conduct detrimental to the team. In the off-season, the Dream traded Carter to the Los Angeles Sparks for guard Erica Wheeler, officially moving on to the next chapter. Shortly before the 2022 WNBA Draft, the Dream traded up to the No. 1 overall pick, the franchise’s first since selecting the greatest player in franchise history, Angel McCoughtry, in 2009.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO