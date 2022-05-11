ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Stamp Out Hunger resumes Saturday

By Emily Sawicki
Santa Monica Daily Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday morning, postal carriers throughout Santa Monica will be going a step further than collecting their normal letters and parcels, picking up donated food for the annual Stamp Out Hunger drive. Stamp Out Hunger will be back on Saturday, May 14, after an unplanned two-year hiatus due to...

www.smdp.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

See a Map of California Food Banks and Other Places to Find Free Food

More than 1,400 food banks, pantries and other places that offer free food in California are featured on a map published by Los Angeles' city controller. Users can type their address into the map tool and provide a search radius to find a nearby location. Users are advised to contact a site before visiting to confirm hours and eligibility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Residents can now search a statewide map of 1,400 food banks, pantries

An online was released Wednesday to help people locate over 1,400 food banks, pantries and other places that offer free food."Families up and down our state are worried about how to put food on the table as prices for food, gas and other necessities spiral out of reach," Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin said."The economic pain of the pandemic, along with skyrocketing inflation and the high cost of living throughout our state is breaking the bank for many Californians who are already on the brink of poverty. This map connects residents to critical food resources in every single California county so that anyone in need of assistance can find free, nutritious food."To find a nearby location, residents can enter their address into the site and set a radius.It is advised to contact the site you are looking to visit in advance to confirm hours and eligibility. Photo identification or other documents may be required at some sites.The map is available here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Soul Kitchen Coming to Culver City

Bernie’s Soul Kitchen coming to former Smitty’s Famous Fish & Chicken space. Culver City recently lost Smitty’s Famous Fish & Chicken but, as reported by Toddrickallen.com, Culver City has a new restaurant to look forward to. Bernie’s Soul Kitchen, a restaurant from the area surrounding Chicago, will be taking over the spot where Smitty’s used to be at 9032 Venice Boulevard.
CULVER CITY, CA
smobserved.com

Affordable Home Ownership in Santa Monica - Not Affordable Renting

The state of California has issued an unfunded mandate that Santa Monica must build 6000+ affordable homes, or face punitive fines and loss of zoning control. The city currently plans to build these as affordable apartments to rent, which would be utterly disastrous, both for the occupants of the affordable housing, and existing city residents.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Society
Santa Monica, CA
Society
Inhabitat.com

Organic mushroom farm sets up shop in LA County

Soon Los Angeles shoppers will be able to buy organic, locally grown mushrooms in more than 90 stores. A mushroom farming company called Smallhold is opening a 34,000-foot shroom enterprise in LA County. It all started in a shipping container under the Williamsburg Bridge five years ago. The Brooklyn-based company...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

LA Resident Physicians Threaten To Strike Over Low Wages

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. Over 1,300 unionized resident physicians at three Los Angeles hospitals will hold a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
elpaisanoonline.com

Jack’s Whittier Resturant

Many places here in the City are known for many things but nothing beats breakfast here at Jack’s in Whittier. This little restaurant might be on everyone’s list here in Whittier to come and eat. The place stands out with a big sign and also the architecture of the places gives out throwback vibes. Nevertheless, the inside looks like those dinners in movies and has bland colors which bring our excitement. The place is so small, but looks like it is able to fit a good crowd of hungry people. Also, if you’re looking to try the place out make sure to come early because this place is constantly busy.
WHITTIER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Alcoholic Beverages#Nonperishable Food#Charity#Westside Food Bank#Ufcw#United Way#Afl Cio#Nalc Area
Santa Monica Daily Press

Letter to the editor

Just to say, I’m disgusted at this violence in Santa Monica. A few years ago, putting gas in my car at Robertson Bl. / Airdrome St WLA at 10 a.m. on a quiet Saturday morning, I had noticed a homeless(?) man sitting on a decorative wall just east of Robertson Bl. Moments later 3 male teens(?) descended on the man. One from behind dumped a bag of flour over his head, a second one poured water all over him, and the third one videoed the incident.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
Saurabh

These are the best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Despite having a bad reputation in some other significant areas, Los Angeles County has an excellent track record of vibrant food culture. The diverse population of the county has made it possible to have a good amount of delicious food in a way that would not cause stress on your monthly budget. When it comes to Chinese food, Los Angeles County has the most diversified and high-quality selection in the country.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

1 man won’t stop watering, another says lawn doesn’t belong here

Starting June 1, 6 million Southern Californians will face new water restrictions that limit most of them to watering their landscapes twice or just once per week. For now, only water districts that pull significantly from the State Water Project face the restrictions, which includes large swaths of the City of Los Angeles, Ventura County, the Inland Empire and other communities. LADWP announced this week that people living at odd-numbered street addresses can wash their cars and water their lawns on Mondays and Fridays. It’s Thursdays and Sundays for even-numbered residents. Other communities could be next, and the belt-tightening may get worse before the next rainy season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

L.A. County Parks Announces Summer Programs

Youth Sports for All clinic is an 8-week skills development clinic that meets once a week for basketball, baseball, soccer, volleyball, table tennis and other sports. Clinics focus on building foundational skills, self-confidence and teamwork. Maximum group size is 15-youth, and a minimum enrollment of 12 youth is required for each group. Age groups are as follows: 6-8 years old (1 hour), 9-12 years old (1 hour).
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

California to raise minimum wage to $15.50

LOS ANGELES - California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state's minimum wage will be increasing to offset the costs residents are feeling due to rising inflation. According to Newsom's office, California’s minimum wage is projected to increase to $15.50 per hour for all workers on January 1, 2023. The accelerated increase is required by a provision in the state’s existing minimum wage law when inflation exceeds 7 percent. In April in California, inflation was up 7.9 percent, and it's been above 7 percent every month so far in 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Newsom proposes $400 checks to help with inflation, says minimum wage will rise to $15.50 in 2023

(KSEE/KGPE) — An $18.1 billion package to help reduce the impact of inflation on California residents was put forward by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday. The proposal includes tax refunds to eligible vehicle owners, rental assistance, and money for hospital and nursing staff. Newsom also announced that California’s minimum wage is projected to increase to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy