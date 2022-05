If you’re deep into the Google Cloud ecosystem, then a fully managed PostgreSQL database service may sound familiar. The company, after all, already offers CloudSQL for PostgreSQL and Spanner, Google Cloud’s fully managed relational database service also offers a PostgreSQL interface. But these are services that offer an interface that is compatible with PostgreSQL to allow developers with these skills to use these services. AlloyDB is the standard PostgreSQL database at its core, though the team did modify the kernel to allow it to use Google’s infrastructure to its fullest, all while allowing the team to stay up to date with new versions as they launch.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO