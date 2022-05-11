ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

County sets Quincy village annexation hearing

 1 day ago
Branch County Commissioners will hold a hearing on a proposed annexation of 40-acres into Quincy village after the Quincy Township board went on record Monday night in opposition.

"What I'm hoping to do is have a public hearing on June 2 to address these issues," said commissioner Jon Houtz. "Hopefully, by then, the village and the township can work on a few other solutions brought to their attention."

He attended the special township meeting Monday night.

After complaints the 9 a.m. work session was not convenient for public participation, the hearing will be adjourned until June 7, 4:30 p.m., so more can attend. State law requires three weeks published notice of the hearing.

Last week, the village advertised the work session as a public hearing catching everyone by surprise.

Village manager Brittany Butler said the landowner wanted the 40-acres agriculture parcel brought into the city for future development. It is just west of the village industrial park. Butler said there are no plans proposed.

Township officials believe it could be the site for future recreational marijuana grow operations. The village authorized 14 grow licenses, but only issued one.

"So to say that a grow operation is going to go on the 40 acres, I can't tell you that," Butler said at Monday meeting.

Butler told the township she did not believe the village could stipulate no grow operations would go on the property.

Last month, the village council approved in a 4-3 vote a Special Land Use Permit for the Romulus Group, a medical and adult-use marijuana Class C grow, processing, and provisioning center. It would be built behind McDonalds' at 118 West Chicago.

Township board members warned there would be severe traffic issues for the project with only a 35-foot wide right-of-way for the 200 employees exiting onto U.S. 12.

The township board is opposed to all marijuana licenses. If the land is annexed, it would not have any control of the land use.

Don Rogers, Coldwater Township supervisor, also a district director for Michigan Township Association, said Coldwater and his township used PA 425 agreements to handle annexation. There are 40 in place.

"It's a very cooperative venture on everyone we've done. It closed the door on annexation and allowed for development that is agreed upon by both sides," Rogers said.

"If there's nothing planned to be developed there, there's no hurry," he said. Under a PA 425 agreement, "If there is a development, at least you'd have the cooperation of the village and in the township working together deciding what's best for not just you guys, but for the whole county."

Rogers suggested the township talk to an attorney with a background in PA 425 agreements.

The township board voted to replace its attorney Chuck Lillis, representing the village, and seek new legal counsel.

With the village asking for the annexation, it will be up to the county commission to decide after its June 7 meeting.

