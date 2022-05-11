ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Elm Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.31 per share.

The company posted revenue of $5.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GECC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GECC

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

