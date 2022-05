On Friday morning May 13th at 5:44 a.m., Franklin Township Police Department responded to a two vehicle motor vehicle crash on West Boulevard near Delsea Drive involving a pickup truck and a commercial dump truck. Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a male subject entrapped within the pickup truck which had been struck by the dump truck. The driver of the pickup truck succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time, the crash is still under investigation and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the family. The investigation is being conducted by Officer Austin Theuret. Assisting at the scene was Malaga and Forest Grove Fire Department, Inspira Advanced Life Support and Gloucester County Basic Life Support.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO