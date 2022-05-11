Angels' David Fletcher To Miss 'A Couple Months'

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Edwin Rios is replacing Alberto in the lineup to play designated hitter and bat seventh. Justin Turner is shifting to third base in place of Alberto and hitting fifth. Rios hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Monday's loss to the Pirates.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO