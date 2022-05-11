ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' David Fletcher To Miss 'A Couple Months'

RealGM
 1 day ago

The Los Angeles Angels will be without David Fletcher until at least...

baseball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto absent from Dodgers lineup Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Edwin Rios is replacing Alberto in the lineup to play designated hitter and bat seventh. Justin Turner is shifting to third base in place of Alberto and hitting fifth. Rios hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Monday's loss to the Pirates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Central Illinois Proud

After no-hitter, Angels turn to Shohei Ohtani in quest for sweep of Rays

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani was honored with a slew of awards before Tuesday night’s 12-0 victory against Tampa Bay at Anaheim, Calif. It might have been better to hold the ceremony before the two teams wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday night. That’s because Ohtani (3-2,...
MLB
theScore

Angels rookie Detmers throws no-hitter in 11th career start

A night that began with Shohei Ohtani receiving his MVP award ended with a rookie putting on a show. Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The Angels won 12-0. Detmers, the Halos' first-round pick in 2020,...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Brett Phillips says he’s ‘the better Shohei’

ANAHEIM, Calif. — On a night when his Rays were no-hit and lost 12-0, Brett Phillips was claiming victory. Usually joking — we think — after his occasional blowout-loss pitching appearances that he was the best two-way player in the game, the Rays outfielder found success Tuesday in holding the game’s true two-way superstar, Shohei Ohtani, to a double during an eighth-inning at-bat.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy