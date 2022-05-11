Angels' David Fletcher To Miss 'A Couple Months'

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Edwin Rios is replacing Alberto in the lineup to play designated hitter and bat seventh. Justin Turner is shifting to third base in place of Alberto and hitting fifth. Rios hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Monday's loss to the Pirates.
Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani was honored with a slew of awards before Tuesday night’s 12-0 victory against Tampa Bay at Anaheim, Calif. It might have been better to hold the ceremony before the two teams wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday night. That’s because Ohtani (3-2,...
The Angels big bats took care of business in Los Angeles’s 11-3 victory over the Rays. Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout led the charge, as the star-studded duo hit back-to-back homers in the 6th inning. The home runs broke the game open, but Shohei Ohtani and the Angels were...
A night that began with Shohei Ohtani receiving his MVP award ended with a rookie putting on a show. Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The Angels won 12-0. Detmers, the Halos' first-round pick in 2020,...
FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista High School graduate and current minor league baseball player Chase Silseth was recently announced as Southern League Player of the Month for his efforts with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, based out of Madison, Alabama. Silseth, an 11th-round draft pick in 2021 by the Los...
ANAHEIM, Calif. — On a night when his Rays were no-hit and lost 12-0, Brett Phillips was claiming victory. Usually joking — we think — after his occasional blowout-loss pitching appearances that he was the best two-way player in the game, the Rays outfielder found success Tuesday in holding the game’s true two-way superstar, Shohei Ohtani, to a double during an eighth-inning at-bat.
