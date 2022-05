A motorcyclist driving the FDR Tuesday morning lost control of the vehicle and died after hitting the roadway, police said. The driver, identified as Brooklyn 36-year-old resident Christian Reyes, had been traveling southbound on the FDR Drive at 7:10am in the vicinity of Exit 3, when he struck the left edge curbing and guide rail. Reyes was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the roadway.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO