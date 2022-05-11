Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Win Over the Lightning

May 12, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves in a rare position as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs in a crucial Game 6 Thursday night. Since the Columbus Blue Jackets handed them a shocking sweep in 2019, the Lightning has won eight straight playoff series and consecutive Stanley Cup titles. Tampa Bay now must win two in a row against Toronto or face a first-round exit. Tampa Bay could have avoided this scenario but let a 2-0 lead slip away in Game 5. The Maple Leafs, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, have not made it to the second round of the NHL playoffs since 2004. The Lightning will fight for their playoff lives at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night from the friendly confines of Amalie Arena.

