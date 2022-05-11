ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

By SUSAN JOHNS
boothbayregister.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Lincoln County’s COVID count ticking back up and Maine in recent days second in the nation, Wiscasset, much more mask-free and at times less socially distant this spring, is making some smart moves to help get those numbers back down. This is what everyone should do anytime, anywhere the numbers...

www.boothbayregister.com

boothbayregister.com

LincolnHealth reports 46 COVID-19 cases for the week of May 2

LincolnHealth reported 46 new COVID-19 cases from 475 tests for the week of May 2. Testing was up by 49 and cases were down by 11 marking a continuing downward trend for cases and positivity rates. The 9.7% positivity rate was down exactly 3% from the previous week. Breakthrough cases,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Wiscasset Elementary’s Trae Stover Lincoln County teacher of the year

“We are so very proud of Ms. Stover’s award. Kathleen Pastore and Carol Adams both nominated her. It is the first time ever a teacher from the Wiscasset School Department was nominated! A very well deserved honor!” That was Superintendent of School Terry Wood’s comment to Wiscasset Newspaper on Thursday, May 12 about an hour after Maine Department of Education announced Stover is Lincoln County teacher of the year. Stover and the other county winners are now in the running for Maine teacher of the year, according to MDOE’s press release. The announcement was also being made at the Hall of Flags in Augusta.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Stephanie French Earns Marine Insurance Designation

Stephanie French, a member of the business insurance team at Allen Insurance and Financial, has earned the Certified Marine Insurance Professional designation from the International Institute for Marine Insurance Studies. The CMIP designation emphasizes critical skills in insurance underwriting, coverages marketing and client services for the marine and longshore industry.
ROCKLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

May 12 update: Midcoast adds 52 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Katie Doughty was raised a mariner

On the anniversary of the 60th year celebrating Windjammers Days and maritime history, we pay homage to our founder, Captain Marion Dash for her contribution as a female role model in our maritime community. It is her legacy that has inspired the Friends of Windjammer Days to celebrate the women who are working on the waterfront today who in turn inspire young girls and future maritime generations to come.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Dr. Brady Fergola to open new chiropractic practice

Dr. Brady Fergola has been a chiropractic physician in the state of Maine since 2019. He has been performing services out of the office of the Boothbay Chiropractor, the Boothbay Harbor Country Club, and filling in on occasion at Brown Chiropractic in Yarmouth. Starting in June, Brady will be opening...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

News and Notes from the Community Center

The Yellow Brick Roadshow is coming to the Community Center on Wednesday, June 22, beginning at 2 p.m. The Wizard of Odds, Richard Plunkett, will assess your treasure for a donation to the Center. Participants will bring in an item to be identified and appraised in a group setting. Spaces will be filled on a first come first served basis. We are letting you know well in advance so that you can begin thinking about what you would like to bring in. More information to follow.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Dems meet May 19 with Secretary of State Bellows

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced that it will hold its first hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, via Zoom or in person at the Great Salt Bay Community School, 559 Main St., Damariscotta. For safety, all attendees are required to wear a mask unless speaking.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Selectmen receive housing study, approve $2/hr flat parking fee

Selectmen have received Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission's housing study, Chair Mike Tomko said May 9. The town hired LCRPC in May 2021 to examine town codes, regionwide housing and resource trends, and housing inventory. LCRPC will also provide a written report on the relevance of the 2018 Economic Development Master Plan.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Elder Forum resumes after two-year absence

In 2016, Rotary Club of Boothbay Harbor created the Elder Forum to address challenges facing local seniors. The Elder Forum is now its own entity, but still meets in the local Rotary’s clubhouse on a quarterly basis. That was until COVID-19 struck. So after a two-year absence, the forum resumed May 11. Four members attended the forum: Vic Taylor, Shawn Lewin, Rich Blouin and facilitator Chip Griffin. Members discussed creating a nutrition program for local seniors. “We want something like Food For Thought,” Taylor said. “We probably have enough people to visit the elderly, but we probably need more drivers. Right now, we are discussing the best way to start the program.”
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Residents seek more ‘independent’ info on broadband project

Celeste Brown was one of three Southport residents who successfully circulated a petition seeking a re-vote regarding the $2.1 municipal fiber-optic broadband system. On May 4, she congratulated selectmen for receiving a $400,000 ConnectMaine broadband grant. But before she decides to support the initiative, Brown would like to see an independent review of the project’s finances.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Guided hike on the River~Link Trail with Coastal Rivers

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust’s “Spring Saunters” series of guided hikes continues in May with a walk along the River~Link Trail in Newcastle and Edgecomb from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. The old farm roads and varied forest paths of the River~Link Trail traverse...
NEWCASTLE, ME
boothbayregister.com

Eileen M. Harvey

Eileen Mary Harvey, 69, of Damariscotta, passed away at home on the morning of May 10, 2022. She was born in 1952 in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland. She immigrated to the United States in 1955. Eileen did her nurses training in England, University of Greenwich, graduating in 1978. She...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Robin Ford elected Boothbay Harbor American Legion Commander

Members of Charles E. Sherman American Legion Post # 36 have elected Newcastle’s Robin Ford Commander of the 145-member post beginning in June. She was unopposed in voting that took place at the Legion Hall on Monday, May 9. Ford has recently been serving as 2nd Vice Commander and will become the first female Commander of Post #36.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport Column: PACA Lunch and more

As our summer calendar begins to fill up with guests, I stay alert to special things to do, especially outside. On the bulletin board to the right of the entrance to the Southport General Store is a notice of PACA Lunch. Reading further I saw that you can schedule a private farm tour at the Alpaca Farm in Newagen and then enjoy a lunch catered by the Southport General Store. You may choose your lunch, which will be delivered to the farm, from the store menu. Talking with Anne at the farm, I learned that this opportunity will be offered on Thursdays beginning June 9 and continuing until July 21. In addition to enjoying the soft, quiet animals and the farm atmosphere, as well as the company and information from Mike and Anne, you can browse and shop among the many items offered at the farm store. What a unique way to entertain guests, at least those who are not determined to stay ‘big city folk.” Go to the farm’s website, capenewagenfarm.com to make your reservation and to learn more about this special place.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Sea and Science Center gives students a ‘kelping’ hand in aquaculture

In September, Boothbay Sea and Science Center provided 10 Maine schools with aquariums and seedlings as part of a seaweed growth studying project. The students grew sugar kelp, alaria, or both in their tanks, which were filled with either filtered sea water or manmade seawater with deionized water with salt, also known as instant ocean.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Graveside service for Paul A. Wright

A graveside service for Paul A. Wright who died November 19, 2021 will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset with military honors. A gathering of family and friends will. follow at the American Legion, Route 1, Wiscasset. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral...
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Ocean Point Column: A passing, graduations and more

Although rather cool and somewhat windy, it was a spectacular weekend at the Point. Each week that passes the Point shows a little more activity than the previous one. Many took advantage on Mother’s Day to either stroll or drive around Shore Road. I do hope all the moms enjoyed their special day and were able to do whatever activity brings them joy; they certainly deserve that and more. My husband claims every day is mother’s day and I must say I completely agree.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 170 calls for service for the period of May 3 to May 10. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 3,684 calls for service. Alexander J. Ingram, 26, of Winthrop was issued summonses May 3 for Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drug and Violating Condition of Release, on Bunker Hill Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Bid to attend President’s Suite at 2022 U.S. Tennis Open

The Central Lincoln County YMCA is pleased to announce an opportunity to purchase two (one pair) invitations to the USTA President’s Suite and box seats while attending the 2022 US Open. The invitations, which were donated by the USTA Foundation, will be part of a live auction on Thursday,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

