Sedalia, MO

Ten S-C Seniors Awarded McCarthy Scholarship

By Townsquare Sedalia
 3 days ago
On Wednesday, May 4, McCarthy Auto Group Communications Director Karl Kramer, center, presented 10 Smith-Cotton High School seniors with $1,000 scholarships during the school’s annual Senior Awards Night...

Sedalia, MO
