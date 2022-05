REDMOND, OR -- Redmond’s Police Chief says there is no “plan B” if a $40 million bond does not get voter approval next week. Chief Devin Lewis tells KBND News his department has far outgrown its current building, "It was built on 1.1 acres, it only has 16 secure parking spots and it was built in the late 90s for 36 employees. We have over 60 employees now, so we’ve almost doubled our staffing size. The population of Redmond has almost tripled in that amount of time." He says evidence is housed in various locations around the city and they’ve delayed hiring in the past because there isn’t enough parking.

REDMOND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO