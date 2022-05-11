ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

28-inch Fire Pit Table only $189.99 shipped (Reg. $400!)

By Gretchen
moneysavingmom.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Fire Pit Table is perfect for patios or sitting spaces!. You...

moneysavingmom.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This $15 Laundry Find Completely Transformed The Way I Dry Clothes in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As someone who lives in a studio apartment, I’m always looking for new ways to make the most out of the space I have. From strategically using the space under my bed for extra storage to taking advantage of every square inch of vertical space I can, I feel like I’m slowly becoming a pro at this small-space living thing. So whenever I’m thinking about buying something for my home, I always stop and ask myself, “Is there a product out there better suited for my small space needs than this?” And I can confidently say that over the last year, this way of thinking has led me to some pretty interesting finds. Case in point: the Whitmor Over the Door Drying Rack.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The $7 Renter-Friendly Find That Instantly Created Extra Storage Space In My Kitchen — Without Any Drilling

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Keeping my small kitchen neat and organized seems like a never-ending journey. Just when I think I’ve made space for everything, something else pops up that needs a home. And yes, that’s even after scaling back my mug collection. Fortunately, not all hope was lost. In the time I’ve been renting my apartment, I’ve learned a few tricks to maximize the storage space in my kitchen, from adding a rack to my freezer to moving my spices to their very own container. However, the room still wasn’t conquered. I’m a huge fan of Command products and happened to have a few leftovers that I wasn’t sure what to do with. One of these products, the Command Caddy, saved the day in a way I hadn’t expected.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

Space of the Week: This Stylish Sleeping Nook Features the Ultimate Bunk Beds for Adults

Bunk beds and lofted beds may conjure up memories of your childhood bedroom or your college dorm—but there's something comforting about these snug sleeping spaces that we never quite outgrow, no matter how old we get. "I maintain that everyone loves a bunk bed!" says Laura Fenton, author of The Bunk Bed Book, which features 115 bunks, lofts, and sleeping nooks, with designs for both kids and adults. "There is something about a cozy, closed-in sleeping nook that people find very appealing," she explains. Besides being nostalgic, bunk beds are a timeless way to save space in a small bedroom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Pit#Patios
yankodesign.com

This modular storage on wheels can cover all of your drawer needs

If you ever thought that you could never have enough drawers, this wooden cabinet might have you rethinking your position. The number of objects in our lives and in our houses is never a constant figure. It constantly fluctuates, growing and shrinking with the changes in our work, hobbies, passions, and families. That’s why we need to be smarter about the storage solutions that we buy these days, taking into account these ever-changing situations rather than simply buying one and wastefully throwing it out when they no longer meet our needs. That is what makes modular furniture quite the fad among designers and homeowners these days, but this particular modular solution takes storage to the extreme by having drawers that can open on every side.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
yankodesign.com

Dodo Van is a tiny home on wheels with wooden interior and functional areas

There is no stopping architects María José Váscones and Juan Alberto Andrade as they continue to develop designs ideal for living. The pair introduced to us the Domestico, a tiny and compact living space that promises more storage and function. The design is mainly for modern living in urban spaces. It doesn’t disappoint with the ample space and the warm aesthetics of the wood. The same natural element is used on the interior of the Dodo Van, which is mainly a house on wheels. It’s a Chevrolet Van (Chevy Van) that has been transformed into a small mobile home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

8 Types of Wood Wall Paneling

Wood wall paneling adds an element of classic style to your home, and it's easier to install than you think. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

Should You Use Paper Towels or Dish Cloths?

As trends move toward reusable, green options in our daily lives, single-use products like paper towels are falling by the wayside. But there are many instances where the convenience of single-use items takes precedent. Take our poll to vote for which cleaning method your family uses, paper towels or dish...
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

The Best Soundproof Curtains Can Make Your Home a Sanctuary of Solitude

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Do you toss and turn due to noises outside your home? If you live in a city, near a busy street or have other noise outside that you want to block out, soundproof curtains can help absorb those sounds, allowing you to sleep in silent bliss. Beyond improving your sleep quality, the best soundproof curtains can help provide a distraction-free zone for conversations or working from home. Most of them also double as...
RETAIL
The Kitchn

All-Clad’s Factory Seconds Sale Is On and It Includes This Must-Have Skillet for Just $50

When it comes to stainless steel cookware, there’s one brand that is usually the first on our list: All-Clad. Used by home cooks and chefs alike, the brand has made a name for themselves by continually serving up high-quality, long-lasting, beautiful cookware that speaks for itself when it comes to heat distribution and retention. While these pieces are normally quite an investment — and rightfully so, we’re talking about some serious top-of-the-line cookware here — finding it at a discounted price feels like hitting the jackpot! So, when we discovered that All-Clad was hosting a huge Factory Seconds Sale, we most certainly jumped for joy.
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

Summit is modular furniture for various office purposes

Now that a lot of companies are going back to work at the office, people have to adjust to being with other people in real life again. Some things that were previously simple, like meetings and even socializing, have to be re-learned after two years of working from home. Expect a lot of team-building and other activities that will teach us to be with other people again. It looks like even furniture can help us adjust back to life at the office.
INTERIOR DESIGN
marthastewart.com

Should You Wash Brand New Sheets Before You Sleep in Them?

After you grab a new set of sheets from the store, there's only one major thing left to do: Make your bed. There's a catch, though. Even though your brand-new bedding has never been used, you may want to think twice before smoothing them across your mattress; doing so could impact your health. Here, experts explain why washing your new sheets before you sleep on them is always the right call.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

3 Types of Patio Doors

Spending time on your patio, deck or balcony is a great way to socialize and connect with friends and family. COVID-19 concerns make functional outdoor spaces even more important. According to a recent study by the International Casual Furnishings Association, “Ninety percent of Americans with outdoor living space have been...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy