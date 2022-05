ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people are dead and another person is injured after a crash this morning on Interstate 20 in DeKalb County. It happened near Candler Road at around 3:30 a.m. Police say a car was stalled on the road and the driver and a passenger were attempting to push it off the road when another vehicle hit them. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

