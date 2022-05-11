Norton Bill Promotes Healthier Eating, Exercising in U.S.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has introduced legislation to encourage exercise and healthy eating habits nationwide.

Known as the Promoting Healthier Lifelong Improvements in Food and Exercise (LIFE) Act, the bill would provide $25 million to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat obesity and sedentary lifestyles by conducting educational campaigns on how to recognize and address overweight and obesity, training health professionals to recognize the signs of obesity early and to educate individuals on healthy lifestyles, and developing intervention strategies to be used in everyday life.

The initial funding would foster a pilot program to develop best practices to offer a coherent strategy for dealing with obesity.

“Changes in nutrition are equally critical because more than half of all young people consume too much fat, a factor in the increase of overweight youth,” Norton said in a statement Tuesday. “Data also show an increase in unhealthy eating habits for adults and no change in physical activity. I urge support for this important bill to mobilize the country before entirely preventable health conditions, which often begin in childhood, overwhelm the nation’s health care system.”