ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Motorcyclist injured during shooting on I-94 near 79th Street

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjJrc_0faHbXwz00

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A motorcyclist was injured in a shooting on I-94 near 79th Street.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the scene around 12:40 a.m. after a reported shooting.

One person, who was on a motorcycle, was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

All lanes are now open.

No arrests have been made.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

Four people ejected when two three-wheeled motorcycles crash in Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured in a crash involving two three-wheeled motorcycles in Grant Park early Thursday. Police were called at 12:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Columbus Drive for the crash involving two Can-Am Spyders. An orange Spyder had rear-ended a silver one, police said. A 41-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were in the orange Spyder, and both were ejected. The man suffered a laceration to the face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, while the woman suffered scrapes throughout her body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The silver Spyder was occupied by a 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, who were also both ejected, police said. The man suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, while the woman suffered unspecified trauma to the body and was taken to Stroger in fair condition. No other injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
GRANT PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Woman arrested for looting on Michigan Avenue in 2020: police

CHICAGO — A woman was arrested and charged for looting on Michigan Avenue back in 2020, according to Chicago police. Savannah Scott, 23, was arrested Tuesday on the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue after being identified as the offender who entered a store on the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue on Aug. 10, […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seek getaway car in Albany Park shooting that killed Michael Conrad

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Thursday released photos of a car that is believed to be involved in a shooting that left a man dead in Albany Park last week.Just after 7 p.m. this past Friday, Michael Conrad, 37, was driving in a 2019 white Chrysler in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. Conrad fled in his car, but went on to hit multiple parked cars and flip over. He was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Area Five detectives are looking to get more information about the black Nissan Altima in which the shooter or shooters fled, and from which they also fired.Police released multiple photos.  One of the photos shows a passenger leaning out of the Nissan with a gun drawn and ready to fire. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#I 94#Illinois State Police
CBS Chicago

Man charged in shooting, killing of two men in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in the killing of two men shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood near the tennis courts Monday. 25-year-old John Corona is charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. Police said around 3:04 p.m., two men, 34 and 35, were near the street in the 1300 block of East Louis Munoz Drive when they were approached by Corona and another male offender who produced handguns and fired shots. The 34-year-old victim was struck in the head and the chest. The 35-year-old victim was struck in the chest – both were pronounced dead on the scene. Corona was arrested in the 2600 block of South Evergreen a short time later. Police also recovered two handguns. He is due in bond court Thursday. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen charged with one of string of carjackings targeting food delivery drivers in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a food delivery driver at gunpoint in the South Austin neighborhood in October.Police said the boy was arrested by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Wednesday in Little Village, after he was identified as one of the people who carjacked a 42-year-old man at gunpoint while the victim was delivering food in the 1000 block of North Menard Avenue on Oct. 12, 2021.The boy is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.Police have said at least three times in October, food delivery drivers were robbed after someone called to have food delivered in the same block.The carjackings happened:On Oct. 8, around 11:30 p.m.On Oct. 12, around 2 a.m.On Oct. 23, around 8:30 p.m.In each carjacking, someone called to order food to 1051 N. Menard Av., and when the delivery driver arrived, they were robbed and carjacked.It was not immediately clear if the teen charged in the Oct. 12 carjacking would be charged in any of the other cases, or if there have been any other arrests or charges in those carjackings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

COPA releases video of incident in which man shot three officers outside West Side station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body cam video and other documentation Wednesday of a 2020 incident at the Grand central (25th) District police station in which three officers were shot. Police returned fire and shot the suspect, Lovelle Jordan, in the incident on July 30, 2020. Jordan was the suspect in a carjacking the month prior. He was arrested around 9 a.m. that morning in the 4800 block of West North Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood, after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle, and spotted an unoccupied white Porsche that...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, killed in East Side garage

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the East Side neighborhood. The 26-year-old was standing in a garage around 9:46 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Avenue M when a black vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

6 people injured after drive-by shooting in Jackson Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Six people were shot in Jackson Park overnight. Police said two men in an SUV started shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Richards Avenue. According to police, six people were shot, including two men and four women. The ages of the victims range from 21 to 37 years old. A 37-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Another woman, 29, was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in serious condition. Police are searching for the shooters. There was another mass shooting Tuesday, less than six miles away in Back of the Yards. Five people who were shot, one was killed, two were in critical condition, and two were stabilized.Police said the victims were all standing outside when a stolen red Mazda pulled up – and an unspecified number of people got out, pulled guns, and shot them all.A 19-year-old man was shot in the left side of his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Route 53 snagged for hours in Palatine after dump truck crash takes down live power line

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- One person was injured, and Route 53 was snagged, after a dump truck rolled over and took down a power line in Palatine Thursday. At 11:09 a.m., Illinois State Police were called to northbound Illinois Route 53 near Rand Road for a crash involving a dump truck that had struck a power line and rolled over. The power line fell onto a semi-trailer that had been headed south on Route 53 at Rand Road, and also wrapped around the dump truck. Due to the live downed power line in the road, both sides of Route 53 had to be shut down so the power line could be deenergized. All lanes were reopened by 1:30 p.m. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PALATINE, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman killed when driver slams into bus shelter on Peterson Avenue alongside Rosehill Cemetery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was killed when a car plowed into a bus shelter on busy Peterson Avenue alongside Rosehill Cemetery Wednesday afternoon. At 1:08 p.m., the 32-year-old woman was standing at the stop for the eastbound No. 84 Peterson bus in the 2100 block of West Peterson Avenue in West Rogers Park, police said. A 42-year-old man driving a black BMW plowed into the bus shelter and hit the woman, police said. The woman at the bus stop was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was reported in good condition. The stretch of Peterson Avenue where the accident happened is part of a major through-route between the Edens Expressway and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The northern wall of Rosehill Cemetery occupies the south side of Peterson Avenue in the area, while a Target store is located across the street. Video from the scene showed the bus shelter completely destroyed, with its roof lying on the sidewalk and broken glass everywhere. The car appeared to have crashed and come to rest against the cemetery wall. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 dead, 4 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting; 2 charged after crowd fights with police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are facing criminal charges after a hostile crowd fought with Chicago police officers who were responding to a mass shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.Police have said five people were standing outside near the intersection of 48th and Ada streets around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a stolen red Mazda pulled up, and an unspecified number of people got out, pulled out guns, and shot them all.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the shooting was the result of an ongoing gang conflict in the area. Gang members in the Mazda spotted members...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
72K+
Followers
25K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy