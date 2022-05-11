ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Amherst Extends Digital Info Sign Pilot for Second Year

By BusinessWest Staff
 1 day ago

AMHERST — The town of Amherst partnered this spring with the UMassFive College Federal Credit Union (UMassFive), the Amherst Business Improvement District, and the Amherst Area Chamber to extend its pilot of three solar powered digital information signs in the downtown Amherst area. The partnership ushered in a fresh look for...

People on the Move

The Massachusetts Bankers Association (MBA), a multi-faceted banking trade group representing more than 120 banks that manage an aggregate $27 trillion in assets under custody, has named Tom Senecal, president and CEO of Holyoke-based PeoplesBank, to its board of directors. The MBA was founded in 1905 to “promote the general welfare and usefulness of banks” and today serves a number of constituencies including legislators, regulators, consumer advocates, the media, community groups and, of course, the general public. Its member banks currently employ more than 72,000 professionals who work at more than 2,000 separate locations across the state.Senecal has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. He was elected president of PeoplesBank in 2016 after previously serving as the bank’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. He is a graduate of the UMass Amherst Isenberg School of Management (B.S. Business Administration) and is a certified public accountant. He also attended the Tuck Executive Program at Dartmouth College.
HOLYOKE, MA
Company Notebook

PeoplesBank Announces New Banking Center in South Windsor, Conn. Fresh off its successful launch in the center of West Hartford and the renovation of its Suffield Banking Center, PeoplesBank has announced that it will add to its Connecticut footprint by building a new 2,000-square-foot banking center at 50 Cedar Ave. in South Windsor. The banking center is expected to be the anchor for other adjacent development that may include a restaurant, coffee and retail shops, and a medical office building.Designed by Tecton Architects of Hartford, the banking center will feature many of the innovative technologies that PeoplesBank has rolled out at its other new and renovated locations, including two VideoBankerITMs and two EV charging stations. The new banking center will also utilize the bank’s Universal Banker approach, which allows its associates to provide a wide range of banking services to customers. The new South Windsor Banking Center is expected to be open in early December, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
HNE Offers $100,000 in Grants for DEIB in Maternal/Infant Health

SPRINGFIELD — Health New England is offering $100,000 in grants for non-profit organizations that address inequities to improve maternal and infant health. The company’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) grants will award up to $10,000 per organization. The DEIB grants will fund non-profits whose programs address health...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
New Ownership Group Seeks to Create Momentum for Friendly’s

Craig Erlich can trace his relationship with Friendly’s back to his fifth birthday party at one of the chain’s restaurants. “I have pictures of me with my life-size balloon,” he told BusinessWest, adding that, over the decades, this relationship has certainly taken many different forms — from customer, to franchisee, to his current role as president and CEO, in which he has the responsibility of, well … creating memories like that of his fifth birthday for future generations of customers.
WESTFIELD, MA
RCDC Slates Two Neighborhood Rebuild Days

SPRINGFIELD — Revitalize Community Development (RCDC) is hosting two #GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild Days. The first will be on Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon at 73 Ontario Street in Springfield. The homeowner on Ontario Street is elderly and has lived in her home for over two decades. RCDC has already replaced her leaking roof. The Revitalize CDC Board of Directors and staff will paint, seal windows, remove yard debris, replace a fence and plant shrubs and flowers.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Lee Bank Foundation Distributes $83,750 in First Grant Funding Round of 2022

LEE — Lee Bank Foundation has awarded $83,750 to 12 Berkshire area organizations and an additional grant to Pittsfield Public Schools in its first-round of 2022 community funding. Recipients were awarded grants ranging from $1,000 to $16,000 to support their local programming. Included in the awards are a series...
LEE, MA
Picture This

Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]. Dress for Success Western Mass. staged its annual fundraising event, Common Threads, on April 25 at the Sheraton in Springfield. More than 300 people turned out for the event, which featured inspirational stories from women who were helped by the agency in their efforts to find employment in a field where they can build a career, a keynote address from Holyoke Community College President Christina Royal, and the presentation of several awards, including the Distinguished Alumna award to Kassandra Carrasquillo; the Volunteer of the Year award to Bridget Haley; and the Outstanding Contributor Award to Dawn Creighton.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Agenda

May 13: U.S. Congressman Jim McGovern, who represents the 2ndDistrict of Massachusetts, will be the featured speaker at theUMass Amherst undergraduate commencement ceremony at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.The congressman will address an anticipated crowd of about 20,000 family members, friends and other guests as approximately 7,000 undergraduates receive their bachelor’s degrees at the Commonwealth’s flagship campus. The graduation ceremony for the undergraduate Class of 2022 is the 152ndUMass Amherst Commencement. Approximately 7,000 graduates are expected to receive their degrees at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on the UMass Amherst campus. The ceremony will be held rain or shine beginning at 4:30 p.m. and is scheduled to conclude at approximately 6:30 p.m. The ceremony is free and tickets are not required.Stadium gates open at 2 p.m. Guests should plan to arrive on campus by that time and will be directed to free campus parking and to shuttle buses that will take them from parking lots to the stadium. Services are available for guests with limited mobility and other disabilities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Free Line-cook Training Course Starts June 6 at HCC 

HOLYOKE — This summer, Holyoke Community College will be running a free, one-month, intensive line-cook training course at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute. The course runs Monday through Friday, June 6 to July 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.  . The HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute is located...
HOLYOKE, MA
For Mentors of Entrepreneurs, There are Many Kinds of Rewards

There are many components to the region’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, perhaps none more important than the small army of mentors who are passing on what they know to a growing number of people looking to work for themselves instead of someone else. They impart to these entrepreneurs everything from the importance of understanding a spreadsheet to the notion that failure is … well, not unexpected and something to be learned from.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the month of April 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions). CHICOPEE. United Faith Methodist. 191 Montcalm St. $5,000 — Door masonry. LEE. South Lee Assocs. LLC. 501 Pleasant St. $22,500...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Incorporations

The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community. Amherst Services Inc., 100 Sunderland Road, Amherst, MA 01002. Benjamin P. White, 168 Barton Ave., Belchertown, MA 01007. Fleet and transportation services. BELCHERTOWN. Frontline Agencies Inc., 689 George...
AMHERST, MA
The Important Work of Mentoring

Over the years, we’ve written many times about the entrepreneurship ecosystem in this region and its importance to economic development in the four western counties. This is an area dominated by small businesses, and it always will be, with growth coming organically, rather by recruiting the likes of a General Electric (bad example, given what’s happened to that company) or a Smith & Wesson (OK, that’s another bad example and a rather sore subject.)
SMALL BUSINESS
Sears Elected First Vice President of the National Association of REALTORS®

SPRINGFIELD — Kevin M. Sears, AHWD, C2EX, of Springfield, has been elected 2023 first vice president of the National Association of REALTORS®. The election took place at the NAR board of directors meeting. Sears is a broker/partner of Sears Real Estate, specializing in single-family brokerage and property management....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Community Foundation Leader to Step Down from Role

SPRINGFIELD — The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts announced today that President and CEO Katie Allan Zobel intends to transition out of her role, concluding 17 years of service and a decade-long tenure as executive leader at the foundation. Zobel will continue to serve in her role while engaged...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Area Restaurants Face Challenges as They Try to Fully Recover from COVID

One restaurateur called it a ‘triple whammy.’ He was referring to a combination of forces — specifically soaring prices, supply-chain issues, and an ongoing workforce crisis — that are standing in the way of a full bounce back from two years of COVID. Despite these issues, restaurant owners are optimistic that 2022 will bring something approaching normal. Eventually.
RESTAURANTS
Asnuntuck Offers Two Free Courses to High School Students This Summer

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College is offering area students a free opportunity to enroll in credit courses at the college this summer. Rising juniors and seniors are encouraged to participate. The college will be offering a four credit MED 133 Clinical Medical Assisting course. It will be hybrid, with classes being offered on Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m., with students also responsible for online learning. It will be offered June 28 through July 29. MED133 offers entry level theory and skills as it pertains to the field of medical assisting. Students will be responsible for the purchase/rental of textbook and the purchase of a stethoscope and blood pressure kit (available for less than $30 online).
ENFIELD, CT

