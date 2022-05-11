ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunlap, TN

Songwriters performing downtown May 14-15

By Editor
thedunlap-tribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccomplished songwriters, who are also talented singers and musicians, make up the...

www.thedunlap-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotelnewsresource.com

Best Western Plus Magnolia Inn & Suites Opens in Cleveland, Tennessee

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Plus Magnolia Inn & Suites in Cleveland, Tennessee. Located at 107 Interstate Dr. NW in Cleveland, the hotel offers 59 guestrooms and 28 suites and recently completed a $2.2 million renovation. The Best Western Plus Magnolia Inn &...
CLEVELAND, TN
Williamson Source

Middle Tennessee’s ‘Steamboys’ Expands With New Cleveland Location

After opening four locations across middle Tennessee, Chinese restaurant Steamboys is expanding and bringing their Chinese comfort food to Cleveland, Tennessee. Steam Boys specializes in authentic dumplings, bao and noodle soup. The Steamboys team spent six months in China learning how to make these traditional dishes. Their mission is to offer everyone the opportunity to taste these traditional Chinese dishes.
CLEVELAND, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Dunlap, TN
Wilson County Source

Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground This Month

Tanger Outlets Nashville, the community’s newest open-air outlet center, will officially break ground on Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m  at the Century Farms Mixed-Use Development on Cane Ridge Pkwy in Antioch. A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to join Executive Chair of the Board Steven B. […] The post Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground This Month appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Ms. Cheap: Make sweet memories with a visit to a U-pick berry farm

One of the things I most look forward to in May is strawberry picking time, especially when I can take our grandchildren on a berry picking expedition. Thankfully, Middle Tennessee is full of farms that allow — encourage — individuals and families to come pick your own berries from their hundreds of strawberry plants. And I have to say fresh berries just off the vine are a sweet treat like no other.
CASTALIAN SPRINGS, TN
WATE

Did you see it? Photographer catches balloon above East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee photographer was caught by surprise this evening when he turned his camera to the sky. Nate Nelson, who owns Smoky Mountain Photography Excursions, took a photo of something that looked like a ring of lights. On Facebook, he called the object a UFO. Meteorologist Ken Weather said the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriters#Performing#Musicians#The Dunlap Tribune
Nashville Parent

French Theme Park Developers to Build Amusement Park in Tennessee

Plans for 407: Gateway to Adventure, a new themed show and large tourism development in Sevierville, TN, are moving forward. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council announced it approved $75 million for phase one of the project. The EBCI said the European theme park company Puy du Fou...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WDEF

Red Bobin restaurant suffers second fire in 3 weeks

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This hasn’t been a good month for the Red Robin restaurant at Hamilton Place Mall. On April 22 they had a fire that shut the restaurant down. Crews were working on repairs today so they could reopen, when a second fire broke out. Chattanooga firefighters...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
chattanoogapulse.com

12 Hamilton County Students Chosen For EPB ArtSpark Goes To School Challenge

EPB’s Community Stakeholder Committee has selected twelve student winners from Hamilton County Schools for the fourth annual “ArtSpark Goes to School” challenge. The high school students were honored on May 10 during an event at EPB’s downtown building. Throughout the month of May, digital versions of their work will be displayed in the EPB windows at the corner of Market St. and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Hickory Pit Bar-B-Que is a family-owned and -operated restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The restaurant has been named the best barbecue spot in the city by local sources, and it is also ranked in USA Today's top 10 barbecue restaurants in the country. The Hickory Pit offers dine-in and carryout options, as well as catering services. Some of the most popular menu items include its famous hickory smoked pork plate and its pecan wood smoked prime rib sandwich. The restaurant also has an extensive beer selection that includes craft brews from several different breweries around the country along with a few international brands. Some of the beers available on tap include SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale, Woodchuck Amber Hard Cider, and Oskar Blues Ten Fidy Russian Imperial Stout.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Homeowner stabbed to death in Spring City

SPRING CITY, Tennessee (WDEF) – One person died and another is hospitalized after a stabbing in Rhea County. A neighbor called 9-1-1 this morning to a home on Possum Trot Road near Spring City. The neighbor tells us the homeowner died in his own backyard. Another man was stabbed...
SPRING CITY, TN
KICK AM 1530

The 2nd Best Theme Park in the US is in the State of Missouri

The United States has a bunch of different theme parks across the country, but according to one website, the 2nd best one is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri!. According to the website 10best.com, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri has been named the second-best theme park in the country. Silver Dollar City comes in second behind only Seaworld in Orlando and is followed by Kings Island in Ohio, Busch Gardens in Virginia, and Busch Gardens in Florida. Now this list of theme parks doesn't include either Disney properties in Florida or California, or the Universal properties in Florida and California (this list is a best of the rest type of thing it appears to me). On the site when they talk about Silver Dollar City in Branson they say...
BRANSON, MO
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Downtown tent city wiped away

The largest tent city in East Tennessee is gone — again. Nicknamed the “Blackstock Camp” by authorities but known as “Under the Bridge” to its residents, the strip of land beneath the Interstate 40 overpass just northwest of downtown Knoxville has been home to an on-again, off-again community ranging in size from a few dozen to a few hundred in recent years.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy