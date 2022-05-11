ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee, MA

Lee Bank Foundation Distributes $83,750 in First Grant Funding Round of 2022

By BusinessWest Staff
businesswest.com
 1 day ago

LEE — Lee Bank Foundation has awarded $83,750 to 12 Berkshire area organizations and an additional grant to Pittsfield Public Schools in its first-round of 2022 community funding. Recipients were awarded grants ranging from $1,000 to $16,000 to support their local programming. Included in the awards are a...

businesswest.com

wamc.org

Pittsfield sees COVID-19 numbers spike again with positivity rate tripling over past month

Berkshire County’s largest community is again in the state’s red zone designation for COVID-19 transmission. The city reported the 89th death since the pandemic broke out in March 2020 earlier in May, and Berkshire Health Systems has reported 37 hospitalizations over the last 14 days at Pittsfield’s Berkshire Medical Center. City Public Health Director Andy Cambi updated the city council Tuesday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Community Foundation Leader to Step Down from Role

SPRINGFIELD — The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts announced today that President and CEO Katie Allan Zobel intends to transition out of her role, concluding 17 years of service and a decade-long tenure as executive leader at the foundation. Zobel will continue to serve in her role while engaged...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

The Store at Five Corners: Restoring a community treasure

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) — Established in 1770, a community treasure, with a very long history in Berkshire County is on its way to a very bright future. The Store at Five Corners closed in 2020 during the pandemic, but now a community is working together to restore an essential piece of their town’s history. The store […]
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
businesswest.com

People on the Move

The Massachusetts Bankers Association (MBA), a multi-faceted banking trade group representing more than 120 banks that manage an aggregate $27 trillion in assets under custody, has named Tom Senecal, president and CEO of Holyoke-based PeoplesBank, to its board of directors. The MBA was founded in 1905 to “promote the general welfare and usefulness of banks” and today serves a number of constituencies including legislators, regulators, consumer advocates, the media, community groups and, of course, the general public. Its member banks currently employ more than 72,000 professionals who work at more than 2,000 separate locations across the state.Senecal has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. He was elected president of PeoplesBank in 2016 after previously serving as the bank’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. He is a graduate of the UMass Amherst Isenberg School of Management (B.S. Business Administration) and is a certified public accountant. He also attended the Tuck Executive Program at Dartmouth College.
HOLYOKE, MA
businesswest.com

HNE Offers $100,000 in Grants for DEIB in Maternal/Infant Health

SPRINGFIELD — Health New England is offering $100,000 in grants for non-profit organizations that address inequities to improve maternal and infant health. The company’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) grants will award up to $10,000 per organization. The DEIB grants will fund non-profits whose programs address health...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

For Mentors of Entrepreneurs, There are Many Kinds of Rewards

There are many components to the region’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, perhaps none more important than the small army of mentors who are passing on what they know to a growing number of people looking to work for themselves instead of someone else. They impart to these entrepreneurs everything from the importance of understanding a spreadsheet to the notion that failure is … well, not unexpected and something to be learned from.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
businesswest.com

RCDC Slates Two Neighborhood Rebuild Days

SPRINGFIELD — Revitalize Community Development (RCDC) is hosting two #GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild Days. The first will be on Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon at 73 Ontario Street in Springfield. The homeowner on Ontario Street is elderly and has lived in her home for over two decades. RCDC has already replaced her leaking roof. The Revitalize CDC Board of Directors and staff will paint, seal windows, remove yard debris, replace a fence and plant shrubs and flowers.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Albany TV Station Plans Friday Live Remote From Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Friday morning, television viewers throughout the region will be waking up with Williamstown. Albany, N.Y.'s, Channel 10 will do a live broadcast of its "Wake Up With 10" morning show from the lawn in front of the Williams Inn at the south end of Spring Street from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
businesswest.com

Company Notebook

PeoplesBank Announces New Banking Center in South Windsor, Conn. Fresh off its successful launch in the center of West Hartford and the renovation of its Suffield Banking Center, PeoplesBank has announced that it will add to its Connecticut footprint by building a new 2,000-square-foot banking center at 50 Cedar Ave. in South Windsor. The banking center is expected to be the anchor for other adjacent development that may include a restaurant, coffee and retail shops, and a medical office building.Designed by Tecton Architects of Hartford, the banking center will feature many of the innovative technologies that PeoplesBank has rolled out at its other new and renovated locations, including two VideoBankerITMs and two EV charging stations. The new banking center will also utilize the bank’s Universal Banker approach, which allows its associates to provide a wide range of banking services to customers. The new South Windsor Banking Center is expected to be open in early December, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

New Ownership Group Seeks to Create Momentum for Friendly’s

Craig Erlich can trace his relationship with Friendly’s back to his fifth birthday party at one of the chain’s restaurants. “I have pictures of me with my life-size balloon,” he told BusinessWest, adding that, over the decades, this relationship has certainly taken many different forms — from customer, to franchisee, to his current role as president and CEO, in which he has the responsibility of, well … creating memories like that of his fifth birthday for future generations of customers.
WESTFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Free Line-cook Training Course Starts June 6 at HCC 

HOLYOKE — This summer, Holyoke Community College will be running a free, one-month, intensive line-cook training course at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute. The course runs Monday through Friday, June 6 to July 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.  . The HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute is located...
HOLYOKE, MA
businesswest.com

The Important Work of Mentoring

Over the years, we’ve written many times about the entrepreneurship ecosystem in this region and its importance to economic development in the four western counties. This is an area dominated by small businesses, and it always will be, with growth coming organically, rather by recruiting the likes of a General Electric (bad example, given what’s happened to that company) or a Smith & Wesson (OK, that’s another bad example and a rather sore subject.)
SMALL BUSINESS
WSBS

Will Berkshire County Experience a Heat Wave in the Coming Months?

One thing about Massachusetts and Berkshire County in particular that always has us on our toes is the quick-changing weather. I've mentioned in the past that here in Berkshire County we have this fun saying, "if you don't like the weather in the Berkshires, just wait 10 minutes." A friend of mine also coined the phrase "I think Berkshire County is the only area where you can experience all four seasons in one day." As much as those sayings are funny there is a little truth behind them as we have seen many times. Some days can be pretty warm out and then later on in that same day, you'll see some snowflakes.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Paint recycling drop-off locations in the Capital Region

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced a new paint recycling program for households and businesses to safely dispose of unwanted paint. The New York State Postconsumer Paint Collection Program is currently underway and operated by PaintCare.
ALBANY, NY
businesswest.com

Agenda

May 13: U.S. Congressman Jim McGovern, who represents the 2ndDistrict of Massachusetts, will be the featured speaker at theUMass Amherst undergraduate commencement ceremony at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.The congressman will address an anticipated crowd of about 20,000 family members, friends and other guests as approximately 7,000 undergraduates receive their bachelor’s degrees at the Commonwealth’s flagship campus. The graduation ceremony for the undergraduate Class of 2022 is the 152ndUMass Amherst Commencement. Approximately 7,000 graduates are expected to receive their degrees at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on the UMass Amherst campus. The ceremony will be held rain or shine beginning at 4:30 p.m. and is scheduled to conclude at approximately 6:30 p.m. The ceremony is free and tickets are not required.Stadium gates open at 2 p.m. Guests should plan to arrive on campus by that time and will be directed to free campus parking and to shuttle buses that will take them from parking lots to the stadium. Services are available for guests with limited mobility and other disabilities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Verizon Asks U.S. Court for Judgment Against Pittsfield Health Board

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Verizon is asking for a declaratory judgment from the U.S. District Court in Springfield against the city of Pittsfield after the Board of Health issued a cease-and-desist order against the company for a cell tower it says is affecting the health of the neighborhood. The City...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

The Other Side: In the land of the Davids

If you reside in the Land of the Davids, you get used to losing. The odds are always against you. Though to be expected, it’s exhausting nonetheless. Especially as you get older, and more of your body hurts and you’ve got less mental energy. Or maybe just enough for a daily Wordle.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

