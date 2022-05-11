ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braddock, PA

Barebones Theater Opens ‘Misery’ on Friday the 13th (Fri., 5/13/22)

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMISERY by by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King. barebones productions. May 13 – June 5. Many of us know Misery as a novel by Stephen...

Beckett’s ‘Endgame’ Opens at PICT; Pour at the Park in South Park; Pittonkatonk at Schenley Park (Sat., 5/14/22)

ENDGAME by Samuel Beckett. PICT Classic Theatre. May 12 – 18. 1) Samuel Beckett was an Irish writer whose life spanned well into the modern age of radio and television. He took full advantage of those newer mediums for his written works. However, he was mainly a novelist, playwright, poet, and short story teller. PICT Classic Theatre is presenting his stage play, Endgame, which won an Obie Award (for Off-Broadway productions). Endgame is often listed as one of Beckett’s best works. Beckett also wrote the more famous play, Waiting for Godot. Endgame centers on an elderly man who is blind, paralyzed, and very controlling. Joining him in a post-apocalyptical world are his parents, and his subserviant companion. PICT describes the play as “Endgame is an exploration of ending – ending life, ending time, and what we find at the conclusion.” Endgame features resident company members Martin Giles, James FitzGerald, Karen Baum, Ken Bolden and is directed by the noted PICT Artistic and Executive Director, Alan Stanford. Fred Rogers Studio at WQED, 4802 Fifth Ave., Shadyside.
Photo Album: Sewickley Academy prom

The theme was A Night in Hollywood for this year’s Sewickley Academy prom. Members of the junior and senior classes – along with their guests – danced the night away at the Priory Hotel on the North Side on April 23.
‘Some Assembly Required’ Onstage at Attack Theater; Stage 62 Has ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’ (Thurs., 5/12/22)

SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED (modern dance). Attack Theatre. Both in-person and livestreamed. May 12 – 15. 1) Attack Theatre is reviving a popular favorite from their canon of work, Some Assembly Required. The work is a fusion of dance and art. It has been performed at the Andy Warhol Museum and Carnegie Museum of Art. Attack’s dancers start each performance by dancing briefly to live music; then they join the audience to view and talk about certain artworks. This leads to a second, improvisational dance inspired by people’s reactions, so that each performance is unique. Attack Theatre Studios, 212 45th St., Lawrenceville. (M.V., R.H.)
Murrysville girl excited to be part of coming-of-age story

The Pittsburgh Youth Chorus and Hill Dance Academy will collaborate to present a coming-of-age story told through choral ballet this month. “‘Crossings’ is a coming-of-age story — told through dance, vocal music, and spoken word — of a young African-American woman growing up ‘Uptown’ and confronting racism in her community,” said Veronica Morgan-Lee, Hill Dance Academy’s director of development. “It’s a story of empowerment, highlighting the value of inner strength and the importance of cultivating beauty in the way we see ourselves and our community.”
Guide to the free Summer Concert Series at South Park and Hartwood Acres, from Joe Grushecky to Soul Asylum

After a pandemic pause, live music is back in action and this year’s Allegheny County Summer Concert Series is shaping up to be a big welcome back party. All of the concerts will take place at either the South Park Amphitheater or Hartwood Acres Amphitheater starting at 7:30 p.m., rain or shine. The events are free, but a requested $20 donation per vehicle benefits the Allegheny County Department of Human Services.
Summer series brings live music, food, and more to newly renovated Wilkinsburg Train Station

A new event series coming to Wilkinsburg this summer promises a space to “gather, connect, and enjoy” live music, food, and more. Summer at the Station, hosted by The Equity | Impact Center and Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation, will include four Saturday community gatherings, kicking off on May 21 and running through August, at the Wilkinsburg Train Station on Hay Street.
Nominees announced for 2022 Gene Kelly Awards, honoring best local high school musicals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh CLO has announced this year's nominees for the Gene Kelly Awards.The awards honor the outstanding work of local high schools on their musical productions. Awards will be handed out for best actor and actress, scenic design, best costume design, best vocal ensemble, best dance ensemble, outstanding student artist, best musical and more. The best musical category is broken down into four different budget levels. This year's nominees are:Budget Level I Chartiers Valley High School: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins Westinghouse Arts Academy: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Budget Level II Elizabeth Forward High...
Allegheny County unveils summer lineup of free outdoor concerts

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County has announced the lineup for its 2022 series of free outdoor summer concerts and movies. Below is the concert schedule. For more details, go to the Special Events page at alleghenycounty.us. Food trucks, Black Dog Winery and Hop Farm Brewing Company will be on site...
WYEP/Pittsburgh's Summer Music Festival Lineup Announced

The acts performing this year include JUKEBOX THE GHOST and SERATONES, along with PITTSBURGH artists BILL DEASY, THE LIVING STREET, and SIERRA SELLERS. Also performing is 2022 WYEP Reimagination Project artist ASHLEY MARINA. The event is free to the community. Go here for more information.
Aunt Cheryl’s Cafe serves good food and great conversation

After seeing its sandwich board pitched on the sidewalk across the street from the Braddock Public Library for years, I finally ate at Aunt Cheryl’s Cafe in late March, on one of the first warm days of 2022. It was the height of Lenten fish fry season in Pittsburgh and I was feeling disappointed; none of the flour-crusted cod or haddock I’d eaten was quite as crisp and hot as I desire, so I decided to give the Braddock restaurant a try.
Actor Billy Gardell comes home to Pittsburgh to work on secret TV project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Swissvale native Billy Gardell was back in town for Mother's Day weekend, working on a special secret project.You know him from his hit shows on CBS - "Bob Hearts Abishola" and "Mike and Molly." Soon though, Gardell will be featured on season two the reality series - "Secret Celebrity Renovation." Not many details are known right now about the project, but Gardell said it is always good to get back to Pittsburgh. "I like coming home cause this is where my humor comes from, it's where my work ethic came from, my people are from here and...
1700 Penn Relaunching With Smokehouse BBQ & a Biergarten

Some delicious new changes are coming to 1700 Penn. The Pennsylvania Libations Wine Shop and Helltown Brewing Taproom in the Strip District is relaunching with a brand-new smokehouse BBQ menu, and an expanded outdoor biergarten. Chef Aaron Busch is helming the kitchen, bringing his experience in restaurants in Miami and...
Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival Announces Lineup

The Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival has announced the lineup for the event on Sept. 16-18, 2022. Now in its 12th year, the festival will open on Friday night with a concert by Ron Carter with his Foursight Quartet at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWAACC) in downtown Pittsburgh. On Saturday and Sunday, the festival moves to the Highmark Stadium for performances by Stanley Clarke N 4ever, Ledisi, Incognito featuring Maysa Leak, Average White Band, Buster Williams & Something More, Orrin Evans Trio, Samara Joy featuring Pasquale Grasso Trio, Melissa Aldana, Laurin Talese, Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott), Dan Wilson, Nate Smith & Kinfolk, Vanisha Gould, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Ayme Nuviola.
'Are you sure this is New Ken?' One town and its journey back to life

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - It's been a tough few years for businesses that are still trying to recover from the pandemic.In Westmoreland County, a city that some have passed off as empty and less than desirable is now getting a second look. "This is New Ken? Are you sure this is New Ken?" said Sweet Alchemy Bake Shop Owner, Jamie Parker. Buildings that sat empty for years in New Kensington and were on the verge of collapsing are now getting a facelift. "On the cusp of not being usable anymore. So, we go...
Which Feminist Legend Just Got Her Own Statue at Pittsburgh International Airport?

What does Nellie Bly have in common with George Washington and Franco Harris?. For starters, they’re all memorialized at Pittsburgh International Airport. The airport recently unveiled a statue of Bly, a 19th-century pioneer in both journalism and aviation history, right next to the statues of Harris, one of the Steelers greats, and founding father Washington.
Man falls down elevator shaft in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was hospitalized after he fell down an elevator shaft of a building under construction in Squirrel Hill. Dispatchers said the man fell 40 feet at a building at the intersection of Forward and Murray avenues. The call came in shortly after 2:30 p.m., dispatchers said.

