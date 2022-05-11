Barebones Theater Opens ‘Misery’ on Friday the 13th (Fri., 5/13/22)

ENDGAME by Samuel Beckett. PICT Classic Theatre. May 12 – 18. 1) Samuel Beckett was an Irish writer whose life spanned well into the modern age of radio and television. He took full advantage of those newer mediums for his written works. However, he was mainly a novelist, playwright, poet, and short story teller. PICT Classic Theatre is presenting his stage play, Endgame, which won an Obie Award (for Off-Broadway productions). Endgame is often listed as one of Beckett’s best works. Beckett also wrote the more famous play, Waiting for Godot. Endgame centers on an elderly man who is blind, paralyzed, and very controlling. Joining him in a post-apocalyptical world are his parents, and his subserviant companion. PICT describes the play as “Endgame is an exploration of ending – ending life, ending time, and what we find at the conclusion.” Endgame features resident company members Martin Giles, James FitzGerald, Karen Baum, Ken Bolden and is directed by the noted PICT Artistic and Executive Director, Alan Stanford. Fred Rogers Studio at WQED, 4802 Fifth Ave., Shadyside.

