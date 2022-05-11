ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s hot on the web this morning

By Autumn Pitchure
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Driving for Memorial Day? Here’s What to Expect at the Gas Pump

According to AAA, gas prices are likely to see another surge ahead of Memorial Day , as major COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

AAA said on Tuesday, the national average for gas prices hit a new high of $4.37 per gallon.

Leading up to Memorial Day weekend, Devin Gladden, a spokesperson for AAA said gas prices are likely to increase.

Gladden says there are a few reason for these price hikes including the European Union’s proposal to ban imports of Russian oil, along with demand rising near Memorial Day as more activities are open.

Oscar-nominated Actor James Cromwell Glues Himself to Starbucks Counter

Another day at Starbucks took a major turn for employees at New York City location.

Around 10 a.m. EST, the Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell superglued himself to a counter inside the Starbucks to protest the chain’s policy of charging extra for plant-based milk.

Cromwell then read a statement he prepared calling the upcharge harmful to the environment and discriminatory toward those who suffer from lactose-intolerance.

According to the National Institutes of Health, those who suffer from lactose-intolerance affects people of color at a larger percentage.

After finishing his statement, Cromwell and other activists began yelling, “Save the planet, save the cows. Stop the vegan upcharge now!”

