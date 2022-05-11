School Board pays tribute to the late Dr. Leslie M. Mabry, Jr.

A native of Amite, Louisiana, George graduated from Amite High School and was a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University. Minister at Shiloh Church of Christ for many years before moving to Indiana. He is preceded in death by his father Charles Julius Fulda, Jr, his mother Georgie Virine Stafford Fulda, his brother Charles Julius Fulda III his wife, Jackie Fulda; his brother Fieldon John Fulda and his beloved son Criss Everett Fulda. He is survived by his son George Earle, Jr., and daughter-in-law Julie; his daughter Nina Virine. His grandchildren Kristen Elena, Michael Benjamin and Kendra, Lindsay Rayne and Jeriah, Emily Katherine, Myra Delena and Jada Virine. His great grandchildren Ella Jane, Ezra Michael and Juniper Wilde. His sister-in law Clytae Garland Fulda and his nieces and nephews. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Friday and from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Don McGee. Interment Amite Cemetery, Amite, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
