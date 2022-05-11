ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

School Board pays tribute to the late Dr. Leslie M. Mabry, Jr.

an17.com
 1 day ago

The Tangipahoa Parish School Board on Tuesday night offered words of thanks and appreciation for the life and educational career of a recently deceased former Assistant Superintendent. Superintendent Melissa Stilley and the Board presented a framed proclamation paying tribute to Dr. Leslie M. Mabry, Jr., the parish's first African...

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

“This is my passion”: Louisiana Department of Education recognizes Crawford Elementary School Principal as a 2022 Exemplary Educator

ARCADIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — “I was really taken aback because in this profession you don’t get a lot of positive recognition, but this was one of the greatest honors I could potentially receive, to be recognized for being an exemplary educator,” said Crawford Elementary School Principal Edwin Mason. “Because this is my passion. This is […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Tangipahoa, LA
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Education
City
Amite City, LA
houmatimes.com

Phyllis Leblanc Peoples Named 2022 Fletcher Commencement Speaker

Fletcher Technical Community College has announced the speaker at their 2022 Commencement Ceremony will be Phyllis Leblanc Peoples who serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer for Terrebonne General Health System. She is a native of Houma, Louisiana, and has worked in healthcare administration for over 27 years. She...
HOUMA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Local residents react to Governor Edwards’ opposition against bill classifying abortion as murder

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Governor Edwards spoke out against bill that would criminalize abortion. During a press conference held at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Edwards called the bill “problematic” and “patently unconstitutional”.  “In my opinion, it moves in the wrong direction because it would make it a […]
WEST MONROE, LA
postsouth.com

It's taking Louisiana months to process a teacher license. Here's why.

Seven percent of teachers in Louisiana classrooms in 2019-20 were not certified at all — in addition to the addition to the 16% (7,278 teachers) who were teaching classes outside of the fields they were certified to teach, according to the state Department of Education's annual educator workforce report.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Lawmakers Want to Give $5,500 to Struggling Students

Reading is the cornerstone of education. If you can get a hold on it early in life, the rest of your experience in school will be a lot easier. If you struggle with it - it can hamper your ability to learn anything for the rest of your life. That's the reasoning behind a new push in the Louisiana legislature to help the parents of struggling kids to get the extra instruction to bridge that gap. If a bill that just passed in the Louisiana Senate becomes a law, that help could come in the form of a $5,500 payment directly to the family.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#African American#D C Reeves#School Nurses Day
brproud.com

Three Louisiana students named 2022 U.S. Presidential scholars

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The U.S. Secretary Miguel Cardona announced the 58th class of U.S. Presidential scholars on May 12. The scholar class recognize 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, arts, and career and technical fields. “Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

George Earle Fulda, Sr.

A native of Amite, Louisiana, George graduated from Amite High School and was a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University. Minister at Shiloh Church of Christ for many years before moving to Indiana. He is preceded in death by his father Charles Julius Fulda, Jr, his mother Georgie Virine Stafford Fulda, his brother Charles Julius Fulda III his wife, Jackie Fulda; his brother Fieldon John Fulda and his beloved son Criss Everett Fulda. He is survived by his son George Earle, Jr., and daughter-in-law Julie; his daughter Nina Virine. His grandchildren Kristen Elena, Michael Benjamin and Kendra, Lindsay Rayne and Jeriah, Emily Katherine, Myra Delena and Jada Virine. His great grandchildren Ella Jane, Ezra Michael and Juniper Wilde. His sister-in law Clytae Garland Fulda and his nieces and nephews. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Friday and from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Don McGee. Interment Amite Cemetery, Amite, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
AMITE CITY, LA
99.9 KTDY

Student Brings Gun to Elementary School in South Louisiana

Things were tense today on one south Louisiana school campus. The Franklin Police Department says at approximately 9:56 AM, they were notified that a student at W.P. Foster Elementary School was in possession of a firearm. When authorities arrived on the campus, they were able to locate the 11-year-old student...
FRANKLIN, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
an17.com

Kawon Lamont Moore

Kawon Lamont Moore, 25, a resident of Covington, LA, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022. Funeral service at 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Community Church, 1148 N. Columbia St., Covington, LA. Interment Abita Cemetery, Abita Springs, LA.
COVINGTON, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Not a Scam: The Early Eviction Notification System Goes Live in New Orleans

Last week, the New Orleans City Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that provides a lawyer to all tenants facing eviction or housing subsidy. As a result, some tenants have already begun receiving notifications through The Early Eviction Notification System (TEENS). TEENS notifications are sent via text message, email,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Barry Bradford

Lots of fun at your local Tangi Library, and even more is coming this summer!
POLITICS
an17.com

Christopher “Chris” William Strobel

Christopher “Chris” William Strobel, 58, of Watson, LA, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022. A celebration of his life is pending through Seale Funeral Home. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
WATSON, LA
lafourchegazette.com

New Thibodaux principal eager to lead her alma mater into the future

Thibodaux High School has a new principal, and she’s a Tiger through and through. The Lafourche Parish School System approved the hire of Rebecca Hebert as Thibodaux’s new principal. She will replace Glenn Haydel who will retire at the end of the school year. Hebert is a Thibodaux...
THIBODAUX, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy