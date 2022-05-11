ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

In Kyiv, boxing gyms offer chance to ease war stress

By Sergei SUPINSKY, Carlos REYES, David STOUT
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yex6O_0faHYbdO00
An amateur boxer trains at the All Stars Boxing Club in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Tuesday /AFP

The sound of hip hop mixes with the dull thud of fists walloping heavy bags as a group of Ukrainian boxers unleash combinations, burning off weeks of pent up stress.

"With the curfew in the city and restrictions on movement, we needed some place to blow off steam and discharge emotional tension," said Oleksandr, a 38-year-old employee of the International Red Cross in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv who did not give his family name.

"Naturally, this helps a lot," he added after wrapping up a workout involving pad work, running and several rounds hammering away at a punching bag.

Weeks after Russian forces retreated from Kyiv's suburbs, the city is slowly returning to life, where nearly two-thirds of the capital's residents have returned following the outbreak of the war.

Restaurants are reopening and pavement cafes are once again attracting customers with the arrival of a late spring, where many appear to be ignoring the occasional air raid sirens echoing through the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJQRq_0faHYbdO00
The All Stars Boxing Club members say that boxing helps rid the mind of other thoughts 'to reboot' /AFP

Gyms have also begun to reopen, among them the All Stars Boxing Club in downtown Kyiv.

At All Stars, trainers put boxing enthusiasts, fitness fanatics, and newcomers through their paces -- jumping rope, doing crunches and sparring.

For the past two decades, Ukraine has maintained a dominant presence in the boxing world, with their fighters gaining a reputation for speed, movement, and fighting IQ -- skills that also appear to have been adopted on the battlefield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bc2pz_0faHYbdO00
Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko (r) and his brother Wladimir (l) are both former boxing champions /AFP

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko along with his brother Wladimir held a range of heavyweight titles for years, turning the pair into superstars in Ukraine and beyond. That fame also helped drive forward Vitali's successful political career.

Oleksandr Usyk -- the world's unified heavyweight champion -- briefly hung up his gloves in February to join the territorial defence forces before returning to train for a highly-anticipated rematch against Britain's star boxer Anthony Joshua this summer.

- Stress buster -

"Certainly these boxers motivate me, but I am not training to become a professional, but rather to stay fit," said Vladyslav, a 35-year-old real estate investor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LX5dg_0faHYbdO00
Taking a break, not out for the count in Kyiv /AFP

"Sports helps me to stay fit, both mentally and physically, and helps overcome stress," he told AFP.

And it is the same for many others at All Stars, where boxing offers a way to stay in shape while also helping manage the heavy bouts of anxiety and stress that come with life during wartime.

"Under these circumstances, sports is the only activity where one can really engage and make good use of himself," said Igor, a 35-year-old civil servant.

He comes from Donetsk in the eastern Donbas region which lived through the outbreak of a Moscow-backed insurgency in 2014 that served as a years-long prelude to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began in February.

"It's deja vu, kind of. Sports helps," Igor told AFP when asked how he was holding up.

"One of the advantages of boxing is that it keeps your mind clear," added Oleksandr.

"All thoughts go away, it helps to reboot."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's 'purge': Russia's top commander Valery Gerasimov 'is suspended' while a clutch of other generals 'have been sacked or arrested' over Ukraine invasion blunders, Kyiv claims

Russia's top commander General Valery Gerasimov has been suspended, a top adviser to the Ukrainian president has claimed, while a clutch of other officers have been sacked or arrested amid a rumoured purge of top brass. Oleksiy Arestovych, a veteran of military intelligence and one of President Zelensky's inner circle,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gloves#Professional Boxing#Gyms#Combat#Ukrainian#Russian
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Poland sends 200 tanks to Ukraine as Kyiv claims Russia is suffering 'colossal losses' in East and another of Putin's oil depots is set ablaze

Poland has sent hundreds of tanks to Ukraine as part of renewed heavy weapons shipments to help it win the war against Russia. Warsaw has sent more than 200 T-72s - originally produced by the Soviet Union - into Ukraine in recent weeks, the country's national radio broadcaster said today, along with mobile artillery, drones and rocket launchers as part of a $1.6bn package.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

61K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy