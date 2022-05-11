ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Kevin McHale Dragging a Bucks Fan Out of the Stands in ’87 Playoffs Gets Forgotten, but Jerry Sichting Remembers It Well

By Mike Thomas
 4 days ago
While the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks battle it out through a physical series in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, it brings back memories of good, old-fashioned 1980s basketball. Specifically, it triggers flashbacks of the epic 1987 Eastern Conference Semifinals between the teams. Sportscasting recently caught up with Jerry Sichting...

