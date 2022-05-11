Vicky White Cause of Death Released: Coroner Confirms Autopsy Results

Vicky White’s cause of death has officially been ruled a suicide after a coroner performed an autopsy Tuesday, Newsweek reports. White died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head while helping inmate Casey White (no relation) escape from Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama.

“The manner of death has been ruled a suicide,” Coroner Steve Lockyear said in a brief statement. Officials previously stated that Vicky died of a gunshot wound to the head following a vehicular pursuit. The coroner’s ruling confirmed public suspicions that Vicky took her own life. She had helped Casey escape from prison 10 days prior. Police captured fugitive Casey White with minor injuries stemming from the car crash that afternoon.

Vicky White’s perilous actions and subsequent multi-state manhunt sparked a media frenzy of late. The nature of her relationship with Casey is unknown. Many assume the unlikely pair shared a romantic relationship, while some wonder if Vicky felt threatened or coerced. Because U.S. Marshalls captured Casey White alive, investigators are working to piece together the events of the jailbreak with his cooperation.

U.S. Marshal Martin Keely told CNN that Casey referred to Vicky as his “wife” in the moments directly following apprehension. Investigators, however, do not believe the pair ever legally married at any point. The 56-year-old divorcee Vicky White split with her previous husband in 1991.

Vicky White’s cause of death stems from a high-speed chase with police in Indiana

Vicky’s commanding officer Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said that prior to her criminal actions, the former prison guard acted as an “exemplary employee…with an unblemished record.”

The New York Times reported that Vicky had even won “corrections employee of the year” four times in her distinguished career; and was set to accept the award a fifth time, according to News Nation.

Before his escape, Casey White was serving 75 years behind bars for a string of violent crimes he committed in 2015. He also faces capital murder charges in the stabbing of a 58-year-old woman.

The high-speed chase that eventually led to Vicky’s death occurred in Evansville, Indiana, more than 200 miles from where she sprung Casey out of prison.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said during a news conference following the pursuit that authorities received a tip that the vehicle may be in the area. The suspects then fled law enforcement in the vehicle and drove into a grassy area, where U.S. Marshals collided with them to end the pursuit, he said.

Vicky White originally told colleagues that she intended to transport inmate Casey to another facility before ditching the police vehicle and going on the run.