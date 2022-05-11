ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and predictions

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox (11-19) are on the road for the second game of their series against the Atlanta Braves (14-17) Wednesday night as they attempt to claw their way out of the AL East's basement. First pitch from Truist Park will be at 7:20 p.m. ET. Let's analyze Tipico Sportsbook's...

NBC Sports

Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Watch Red Sox star Rafael Devers blast huge grand slam vs. Braves

Rafael Devers is doing everything he can to help the Boston Red Sox end their five-game losing streak in Atlanta. The star third baseman gave the Red Sox a 6-0 lead in the second inning of Tuesday night's game against the Braves with a grand slam. This blast gave the...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Braves open 2-game series with the Red Sox

LINE: Braves -134, Red Sox +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves open a two-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Atlanta has an 8-8 record at home and a 14-16 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Red Sox look to secure 2-game series win against the Braves

LINE: Braves -131, Red Sox +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves square off on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Red Sox won the first, 9-4. Atlanta is 14-17 overall and 8-9 at home. The Braves...
BOSTON, MA
WDEA AM 1370

Cora Shaves – Red Sox Bats Come Alive Beat the Braves 9-4 [VIDEO]

Desperate to change "the juju" and break their 5-game losing streak, Manager Alex Cora who had been sporting a beard all season, shaved. The Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 9-4 as Rafael Devers hit a grand-slam in the 2nd inning. The 9 runs the Red Sox scored was more than the total runs (5) they had scored in their previous 4 games.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: Braves Walk-Off Win Against The Red Sox

The Braves advanced to 15-17 in the 32 games that they have played in so far this season. Their record is not very good, but the entire National League East Division has been so bad that the Braves are actually in second place. The first place team is the New...
ATLANTA, GA
MassLive.com

Why Boston Red Sox’s ‘surreal’ weekend filled with bad news was reminiscent of 2012: NESN’s Tom Caron joins Fenway Rundown podcast

On this week’s episode, longtime NESN host Tom Caron stops by to discuss another brutal week for the 10-19 Red Sox. Caron and host Chris Cotillo dig into Boston’s offensive woes, the bad news that Chris Sale and James Paxton both experienced setbacks and the moves (hint: calling up Ryan Fitzgerald) that they would make. Caron also talks about what it means to him to have emceed the Jerry Remy ceremony at Fenway Park last month and his thought’s on NESN’s new color analysts.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Late Game Woes Continue Following Blown Call

The Red Sox dropped their series finale Wednesday, falling to the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves 5-3. The end result did not come without controversy, as Boston manager Alex Cora and his catcher Kevin Plawecki were both tossed from the game for arguing ball and strikes following a blown call by home plate umpire Adam Beck. A fourth ball that would have given Boston a 4-3 lead, was instead called strike three, leaving the Red Sox’s three base runners stranded.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Will Red Sox Players Follow Alex Cora’s Lead With Beard Superstition?

The Red Sox offense finally came alive Tuesday night in Atlanta, and Boston might have its manager to thank for the outburst at the dish. No, we’re not talking about a motivational speech Alex Cora gave before the series opener against the Braves. Nor are we referring to his decision for the starting lineup or any in-game adjustments.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Dodgers, Yankees dominating in different ways to begin season

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are two of Major League Baseball’s power brands. And so far this season, their success is matching that branding. Both the Yankees (22-8) and Dodgers (20-9) are sitting in first place in their respective divisions, not to mention they fact that they have the best records in baseball coming into Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

