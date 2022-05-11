2022 NFL Schedule: Cowboys, Packers to Meet in Week 10 at Lambeau Field

Ahead of the NFL‘s complete schedule release on Thursday night, the league is announcing some of the 2022 season’s marquee matchups to get fans ready for the full slate. While there’s already been some top-tier games released, the NFL has added another exciting contest to the list.

Outsiders, get your calendars ready, because there’s a big-time NFL contest taking place in the latter part of the 2022 campaign: the Dallas Cowboys are traveling to the Green Bay Packers for a Week 10 matchup at Lambeau Field. Yep, two of the NFL’s most storied organizations will be battling it out on Sunday, November 13 in a nationally televised game on FOX.

The Cowboys and Packers are two of the biggest names in the NFL, and there’s no arguing that. Over the years they’ve become consistent championship contenders, and both teams should have plenty of firepower this coming season. Most notably, this matchup will feature a pair of star quarterbacks in Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers – making for some must-watch football.

So far, the NFL has announced 10 games as part of the 2022 season. The complete schedule will be revealed Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams to Meet on Christmas Day

While the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers will square off in Week 10, there’s another primetime game taking place later in the season – on Christmas Day, to be exact.

It’s the Denver Broncos and defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in a contest that’ll feature another strong quarterback battle with Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford.

With the game kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET on both CBS and Nickelodeon, you Outsiders will be able to watch it while opening gifts or eating family dinner. That’ll be a dream come true.