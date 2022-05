The legal gun business in Erie County has been very good in the last two years, according to the annual report from the County Clerk's office. Looking back at last year, Clerk Michael Kearns said his Pistol Permit Office processed 41% more transactions and generated 7% more revenue than in 2020. Since this is New York, he said none of these are permit renewals, although they can be additional weapons purchased by someone who already has a permit.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO