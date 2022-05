Nurses will tell you they're not in it for the money, but Bronson's new traveling nurse program is certainly making it a lucrative option just the same. There are limitations, like it is a short term contract and you have to be able to work in a rotation of hospitals. The pay is $70/hour for day-shifts and $90/hour on the night-shift. (You work three 12 hours shifts a week, including every other weekend and holidays.) But doing a little math, the annual salary works out to somewhere between $130,000 and $168,000 on an annual basis.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO