The smell of fresh paint and new drywall still emanates from the halls of the Stoops Family Foundation Residential Cottage in West Palm. Built in April 2021 as the residential wing of the HomeSafe Sylvester Family Foundation West Campus and dedicated to Jeff and Aggie Stoops after their $5 million donation to HomeSafe last year, the 9,984-square-foot cottage has become a home to girls who have suffered severe emotional and physical trauma while also serving as the genesis for something grander.

