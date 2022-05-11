O’Bleness Hospital Earns ‘A’ Safety Rating

OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital has achieved the highest ‘A’ rating in the Leapfrog Spring 2022 hospital safety grades, the only hospital rating system focused exclusively on safety.

“Our providers and associates have worked hard throughout the pandemic to ensure that the care we provide remains high-quality and safe, and that our patients receive the best care possible,” said Lucy Bucher, DO, senior director of medical affairs for OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. “We are proud to have been recognized once again by The Leapfrog Group for these efforts.”

“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but O’Bleness Hospital shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”

More than 2,700 hospitals were graded by the Washington, D.C.-based Leapfrog organization on 27 publicly available safety measures including medication errors, infection rate, maternity care, critical care, complex adult surgery, and elective outpatient surgery. Twice a year, in the spring and fall, the Leapfrog group assigns letter grades A through F based on a commitment to patient safety and a reduction of avoidable harm. Helping consumers protect themselves and their family members from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections is an important part of the grade.