ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

O’Bleness Hospital Earns ‘A’ Safety Rating

The Athens NEWS
The Athens NEWS
 1 day ago

OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital has achieved the highest ‘A’ rating in the Leapfrog Spring 2022 hospital safety grades, the only hospital rating system focused exclusively on safety.

“Our providers and associates have worked hard throughout the pandemic to ensure that the care we provide remains high-quality and safe, and that our patients receive the best care possible,” said Lucy Bucher, DO, senior director of medical affairs for OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. “We are proud to have been recognized once again by The Leapfrog Group for these efforts.”

“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but O’Bleness Hospital shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”

More than 2,700 hospitals were graded by the Washington, D.C.-based Leapfrog organization on 27 publicly available safety measures including medication errors, infection rate, maternity care, critical care, complex adult surgery, and elective outpatient surgery. Twice a year, in the spring and fall, the Leapfrog group assigns letter grades A through F based on a commitment to patient safety and a reduction of avoidable harm. Helping consumers protect themselves and their family members from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections is an important part of the grade.

Comments / 1

Related
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician charged in $8.4M Medicare fraud

Ohio physician Ankita Singh, MD, was charged with fraudulently billing Medicare $8.4 million for unnecessary supplies and equipment, the U.S. Justice Department said May 12. From June 2018 through May 2021, Dr. Singh, 39, who practiced in Maumee and Toledo, allegedly billed Medicare for medical equipment, prosthetics and supplies that were medically unnecessary.
JUSTICE, IL
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio GOP lawmaker proposed $300m handout to nursing homes, then raised $52,000 from their liaisons

An Ohio lawmaker last year proposed allocating $300 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds, divvied up among Ohio’s nursing homes with no strings attached. Ten days later, Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, received a $13,200 campaign contribution from the CEO of a chain of 59 nursing homes, $13,200 from his business partner, and another $13,200 from the CEO’s wife.
OHIO STATE
The Athens NEWS

Program helps region’s kids see more clearly

By Jim Phillips For The Athens NEWS LOGAN – When the mobile vision clinic van pulled into Chieftain Elementary School parking lot Thursday, its staff had already given eye exams to some 10 students at other schools in the Logan-Hocking School District, and had five more scheduled. “In a typical day we’ll do about 30,”...
ATHENS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, OH
Health
State
Washington State
City
Athens, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WDTN

Half Staff: Why flags are being lowered in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – On May 12, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered that flags be lowered across the state, the same day Biden marked that over one million people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. All flags of the United States and flags of the State of Ohio are to be flown at half […]
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Nine additional CWD-positive deer are confirmed in Ohio

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed nine additional wild white-tailed deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in northern Marion and southern Wyandot counties. Five were bucks, and four were does. Testing was performed on hunter-harvested deer during the 2021-22 season, as...
MARION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Leapfrog Group#Leapfrog
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Pregnant central Ohio woman battling 2nd cancer diagnosis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One breast cancer diagnosis can be tough enough but when there is a second, you need incredible resolve, focus and a positive attitude. Brittany Corbitt, who was first diagnosed with Stage II breast cancer 2014, has a new fight with the disease. She and her husband,...
COLUMBUS, OH
wvxu.org

Ohioans can now get free fentanyl test strips in the mail

Hamilton County residents can now get free fentanyl test strips in the mail. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid often mixed into heroin. It's sometimes added to other street drugs, and someone might not know the drug they bought has fentanyl. Two students at Ohio State University recently died of overdoses that may have been caused by fentanyl-laced Adderall.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
SCDNReports

Local Daycare Under Fire From State and Parents

A local daycare is under fire from both the State of Ohio and parents. In March, the State Department of Education cited Lucasville Childcare Center for not having enough employees to properly supervise the children on hand. In the report, the state notes that a child was injured during this...
LUCASVILLE, OH
WTAP

Wood County Schools Board of Education levy unofficially passes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The results are in. The Wood County Board of Education levy has unofficially passed. While it was a narrow victory, this is a big win for Wood County schools. Levy money will go towards building three elementary schools - Lubeck, Vienna, and North. Money will also...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wtuz.com

Charges Follow Head-On Collision

A 49-year-old is facing his 5th OVI among other charges after a nighttime crash on Echo Lake Road. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that Garry Schupbach was involved in a head-on collision on May 10th just before 10pm. On a hillcrest, the vehicle Schupbach...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WFMJ.com

VIDEO: Explosive crash on Northeast Ohio Interstate

A major portion of a Northeast Ohio Interstate was shut down Thursday morning after an explosive crash between a dumptruck and an ODOT vehicle. Th fiery crash happened on I-77 in Green around 7:30 a.m. You can see in video posted to Facebook by the Summit County Sheriff's Department the...
GREEN, OH
The Athens NEWS

The Athens NEWS

Athens, OH
11
Followers
22
Post
811
Views
ABOUT

The Athens NEWS is a weekly newspaper serving Athens and Athens County, Ohio. Established in 1977, The Athens NEWS is owned by APG Media of Ohio.

 https://www.athensnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy