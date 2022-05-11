ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Lots of heart

By STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.
Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland News
 1 day ago

Leonardtown native Linda Sanborn dressed as the Queen of Hearts during the Artists in Wonderland weekend popup show in Leonardtown. The event was the kickoff for the weekend-long Mad About Leonardtown event.Lots of heart

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
Leonardtown, MD
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen Of Hearts#Wonderland
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Southern Maryland News

Southern Maryland News

La Plata, MD
65
Followers
129
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 100 years, Southern Maryland News has provided Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert with unprecedented coverage of local news, sports and politics.

 https://www.somdnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy