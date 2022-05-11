Capital District Man Arrested For Motel Burglary, Cocaine Possession, Police Say

A resident from the region allegedly beat and robbed a man at a Catskill hotel before he was busted by police with cocaine, New York State Police said.

Troopers in Greene County were called to the Catskill Inn on State Route 9W in Catskill at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, with reports of an assault with weapons, police said.

The victim told troopers that three men broke into his room and punched him and shot him with a BB gun before fleeing, police said.

He was taken by ambulance to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Catskill and treated for his injuries.

A short time later, troopers spotted a vehicle matching the suspect description at a Cumberland Farms gas station on Main Street in Cairo.

The driver was identified as Christopher Stanton, age 40, of Greeneville, police said.

Troopers reportedly found him to be in possession of crack cocaine and a metal knuckle knife.

Stanton was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and burglary causing injury, all felonies.

He was held at the Greene County jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond.

He’s due back in court in Catskill Thursday, May 12.

There have been no other arrests stemming from the incident. New York State Police are investigating.

