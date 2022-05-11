ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill, NY

Capital District Man Arrested For Motel Burglary, Cocaine Possession, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KkHdI_0faHUhVE00

A resident from the region allegedly beat and robbed a man at a Catskill hotel before he was busted by police with cocaine, New York State Police said.

Troopers in Greene County were called to the Catskill Inn on State Route 9W in Catskill at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, with reports of an assault with weapons, police said.

The victim told troopers that three men broke into his room and punched him and shot him with a BB gun before fleeing, police said.

He was taken by ambulance to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Catskill and treated for his injuries.

A short time later, troopers spotted a vehicle matching the suspect description at a Cumberland Farms gas station on Main Street in Cairo.

The driver was identified as Christopher Stanton, age 40, of Greeneville, police said.

Troopers reportedly found him to be in possession of crack cocaine and a metal knuckle knife.

Stanton was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and burglary causing injury, all felonies.

He was held at the Greene County jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond.

He’s due back in court in Catskill Thursday, May 12.

There have been no other arrests stemming from the incident. New York State Police are investigating.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston woman arrested for using debit card stolen from a dead person

SAUGERTIES – A Kingston woman has been arrested by Saugerties police after a lengthy investigation into unauthorized debit card transactions linked to the bank account of a deceased person, according to Police Chief Joseph Sinagra. Sarah Schatzel, a 34-year-old woman who resides on Washington Avenue in Kingston, was arrested...
Daily Voice

Man Wanted After Car Stolen Near State Capitol Crashes

A man is wanted in the Capital District after a car was stolen from the Empire State Plaza in Albany.The vehicle was taken just before 10 p.m. Monday, May 9, from the underground parking garage, according to New York State Police. Roughly five hours later, the stolen car was involved in a crash at …
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Domestic aggressor shocked during hospital visit

SAUGERTIES – A Coxsackie man was arrested in Saugerties early Thursday morning after police responded to a domestic disturbance on Clermont Street. The man was processed on charges from the domestic incident and then turned over to the Village of Catskill Police who had an outstanding warrant for the subject.
SAUGERTIES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catskill, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Catskill, NY
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Woman Accused Of Stealing Dead Person's Debit Card

A woman in the region has been charged with allegedly stealing a dead person's debit card and using it to make purchases.The incident took place in Dec. 2021 in Ulster County in Kingston.Sarah M. Schatzel, age 34, of Kingston, was arrested on Monday, May 9, following an investigation into a complai…
theharlemvalleynews.net

The New York State Police and The Village of Monticello Police Department arrested two Monticello residents on burglary charges

The New York State Police and The Village of Monticello Police Department arrested two Monticello residents on burglary charges. The New York State Police Liberty along with the Village of Monticello Police Department announce the arrest of Uwell E. Reynolds, age 20, Village of Monticello and Keyshaun Carlton Graham Murray, age 20, Village of Monticello for Burglary 1st degree. They were both arrested on May 11, 2022. The arrest is the result of an investigation in conjunction with Monticello Police Department into a home invasion on Morris Drive in the Village of Monticello on April 27, 2022. The homeowner suffered minor injuries as a result. Reynolds and Murray were also charged for a string of burglaries. Those burglaries occurred on April 10, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., at the Waverly Garden Housing Complex in the village of Monticello. They were both charged with Burglary 2nd degree, Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd degree by the Village of Monticello Police Department. Both Reynolds and Murray were arraigned in front of Village of Monticello Justice Solomon and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, and $1million partially secured bond.
MONTICELLO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Motel#Crack Cocaine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Two Teen Suspects Arrested, One At Large After Armed Robbery In South Farmingdale Park

Two teenagers were arrested by police on Long Island after attempting to rob another group of teens while wielding a pellet gun, authorities said. In South Farmingdale, Nassau County Police Department detectives said that a group of five teens between the ages of 12 and 13 was approached at Allen Park on Motor Avenue at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 by a suspect carrying what appeared to be a weapon.
SOUTH FARMINGDALE, NY
Daily Voice

Juvenile Caught Spray Painting Graffiti On 10 Fairfield Businesses

A Fairfield County juvenile has been arrested for multiple counts of alleged criminal mischief after spray painting graffiti on a total of 10 area businesses and landmarks. The crimes took place on Monday, May 2, when Fairfield Police responded to the 10 different businesses for reports of graffiti-type vandalism in the center area of the town.
FAIRFIELD, CT
101.5 WPDH

Ulster County Woman Accused of Using Dead Person’s Debit Card

Not cool. As if identity theft wasn't enough of a problem in the world? Using the credit or debit card of a deceased person to go on your own personal spending spree? This is really low. A local woman is accused of using a debit card she allegedly stole off a dead body, according to News 10. Police say the suspect stole the card at the time of the unknown individual's death and began wracking up charge after charge. Now, this Ulster County woman stands accused of Grand Larceny and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
269K+
Followers
42K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy