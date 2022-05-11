ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Mary's schools get more money for diesel, heating oil

By By Caleb M. Soptelean
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUKLd_0faHUgcV00

Following a joint session of the St. Mary’s County commissioners and school board on Tuesday morning that included discussion about rising costs of diesel and heating oil, the commissioners unanimously voted that afternoon to include an additional $885,980 to the school system’s budget.

During a public hearing on April 26, public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith said the system needed an additional $1.1 million for increased diesel and heating oil costs.

During the May 10 morning session, Tammy McCourt, the school system’s finance director, noted that diesel recently increased from $5.79 to $5.99 a gallon.

For every cent that diesel increases, it impacts the school system $5,500, she said.

“I don’t think it’s going to stay at $5.99, but thinking it’s going [back] to $3.75 isn’t realistic,” Smith said.

He later said the system has 32 buildings that would be impacted by the increased cost in heating oil.

Smith noted that the system has a fund balance of $9.2 million, but $6.6 million of that is for health care costs and the remainder is allocated for other things.

“We normally have $500,000 in reserve for fuel,” said school board vice chair Cathy Allen. “We won’t this year.”

Going forward, the school system projects it will have a $2.5 million fund balance, which is scheduled to pay for technology and textbooks, Smith said.

Smith also bemoaned the state’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a wide-ranging school reform law passed last year that equalizes funding for the state’s school systems.

“We were misled by people who are now leading the work” of implementing the law, he said, referring to staffers at the Accountability Implementation Board.

Originally, school officials were told their negotiated agreement with teachers and staff meant they wouldn’t need any additional funds in fiscal 2024 for salaries. However, it now appears they will need to pay an additional 1.25% for the 2023-2024 school year, he said.

“When they’re pushing legislation like this, nobody’s telling the total truth,” he said, adding that the county is “sending more and more money to Annapolis and getting less and less back.”

Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said that if the county lowers the income tax rate or homestead tax rate, it will get more funds from the state but it would be specifically for schools.

“No matter how you look at it, the state is trying to equalize it and the county is left holding the bag,” he said.

Smith agreed. Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) called it a “very good analogy.”

If he had his way, Smith said additional funding going to school systems due to the Blueprint would be tied to results. “I would tether it to a measure based on graduation rate or dropout rate or an academic performance marker,” he said.

“The [Accountability Implementation Board] is only checking on funding,” he added. “There’s no performance matrices.”

O’Connor said that in St. Mary’s, the standards are set locally. “We hold ourselves to public account,” Smith said.

In another topic, school staff noted that there are currently at least 81 vacancies for the next school year. The system has already hired 41 new people.

As of July 1, the starting teacher salary for someone with a master’s degree is $53,806. With a bachelor’s degree, it’s $51,817, Smith said.

He noted the system will pay for tuition for additional coursework once someone is hired.

“What a challenge we are in,” he said, noting a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Hickory Hills in Great Mills is $1,192, but there’s a waiting list for the 740-square-foot units.

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews

Comments / 0

