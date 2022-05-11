ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Tuesday morning shooting under investigation

By Caleb M. Soptelean
 1 day ago

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting that occurred on Tuesday, May 10.

According to a press release, police responded to a shooting at 2:55 a.m. in the 21700 block of Kearsarge Place in Lexington Park. The area is north of Great Mills Road and east of North Essex Drive.

Deputies arrived on scene within 90 seconds of the initial 911 call and discovered a home had been struck with projectiles, the release states.

Deputies observed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the vehicle, but they were unsuccessful. The vehicle was later found abandoned and impounded for further processing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. 71953, or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

