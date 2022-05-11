ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

Penny beers, fresh ingredients at Golden Valley’s Love Pizza

By Alaina Rooker
Sun Post
Sun Post
 1 day ago
Co-owners Marc Ratner and Sam Taylor created Love Pizza to perfect all of the wrongs in the realm of pizza delivery.

“We took a look at all of the things that people didn’t love about their experience,” Ratner said. “So, maybe the pizza arrives cold; the order’s inaccurate; the driver might not be as knowledgeable, approachable or as friendly as you might like. In creating Love Pizza, we try to address all these things.”

The takeout and delivery pizza spot opened last month at the former Smashburger location on Olson Memorial Highway and Winnetka Avenue North in Golden Valley. Ratner said the response from patrons in the few weeks since April 20 has been a resounding affirmation that the west metro has an appetite for the restaurant’s tailored approach to a hot ‘za.

The spot features bar-style and coal-fired pizzas; specially-designed pizza boxes to keep its precious contents hotter for longer; trained in-house delivery drivers and built-in gratuity; and for those opting for takeout, really cheap beer.

“We have a little penny jar so you can take your penny, give it to us, and you get a beer while you wait,” said Ratner. Customers can then sip and wait in the lounge near the counter.

What’s on tap is always subject to change, and red, white and seasonal wines are also available.

Those hastily shuffling for loose change should know that the offer is only good once per order. Customers wanting a second beverage will have to pay full price.

No shortcuts

Though the nearly-complimentary beverage is certainly a perk, Ratner said the menu is what makes Love Pizza a must stop. During a quick tour of the kitchen, he explained that a freezer in the rear of the building needed to be renovated into a cooler simply because it wasn’t needed.

“The only thing we freeze at Love Pizza is the ice cream,” said Ratner, of the pints of Sebastian Joe’s available for sale at the front counter.

For everything else, fresh is the way to go. From scratch-made dough to unsweetened tomato sauce, Ratner and Taylor didn’t take shortcuts when crafting their menu.

For those hesitant to try anything out there, Ratner recommends the classic cheese.

“It’s extraordinary,” he said. “You have fresh mozz, we put sauce on top so the fresh tomato sauce hits first. The cheese is delicious and the crisp crunch from the crust is out of this world – it’s one of my favorite things that we do.”

Someone looking to try something new is best suited to a build-your-own, where ingredients can be mixed and matched in any combination. Ratner said people have taken a liking to sauces like the honey black truffle hot sauce and the house pesto. For a unique, but satisfying combination, he recommended pepperoni and crisp dill pickle.

For those that are perpetually undecided, Ratner suggests picking one topping and letting staff do the rest.

There are specialty pizzas too, like the GFY, a take on the Hawaiian, made with Duroc bacon, roasted pineapple and Fresno peppers, or Low-Key Excited, which has sausage, brown beech mushrooms, garlic confit and black truffle oil.

A great, approachable experience

All pizzas can be baked in a traditional steel pan or fired in three minutes in the coal oven. Ratner said to reach its 950-degree baking temperature, the coal oven needs to be started several hours before opening. Bar pizzas start at $11 and the coal-fired pizzas start at $21.

During Love Pizza’s opening week, the Star Tribune called it “an ambitious ode to pizza in its many forms.” The co-owners were flattered by the words.

“What we’re doing is ambitious in the sense that no one else is doing it,” Ratner said. “But that’s what this is about. It’s how do you give people a really great experience and make it approachable?”

Taylor and Ratner met at a friend’s wedding 20 years ago and bonded over their mutual connections, friends and family. Taylor had wanted to open a pizza place, and Ratner had been excited by the idea of opening a restaurant with a focus on hospitality. The site in Golden Valley ended up being just the right place for both to become a reality.

For now, the restaurant is not equipped for dining, though Ratner said the patio would be furnished and open by Memorial Day weekend. Expanded hours may also be on the horizon to meet demand. Now that the doors are open, the Love Pizza team is excited to meet their new clientele.

“I just want to say how fortunate we are to be a part of the Golden Valley community. It’s been so welcoming,” Ratner said. “They’ve been waiting for a really great pizza place in the neighborhood and we’re excited to be that place for them.”


