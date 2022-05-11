ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The iPod made the iPhone possible

By Mitchell Clark
The Verge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Apple announced that it’s discontinuing the iPod Touch, its last product with the “iPod” name. More than 20 years after the original iPod was announced, and after over a decade in the shadow of the iPhone, it can be hard to remember just how important the device was to...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Apple will drop iPhone Lightning port in favor of USB-C in 2023, claims analyst

Apple is preparing to swap the proprietary Lightning port on its iPhones next year for the nearly universally-embraced USB-C, claims company analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a pair of tweets, Kuo said Apple was going to make the change in 2023, basing this claim on an unspecified “survey” (presumably of component manufacturers, from whom Kuo seems to get a lot of his information for predictions about future Apple products).
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Pixel by Pixel: how Google is trying to focus and ship the future

The story of this year’s Google I/O actually started three years ago. At I/O 2019, onstage at the Shoreline Auditorium in Mountain View, California, Rick Osterloh, Google’s SVP of devices and services, laid out a new vision for the future of computing. “In the mobile era, smartphones changed the world,” he said. “It’s super useful to have a powerful computer wherever you are.” But he described an even more ambitious world beyond that, where your computer wasn’t a thing in your pocket at all. It was all around you. It was everything. “Your devices work together with services and AI, so help is anywhere you want it, and it’s fluid. The technology just fades into the background when you don’t need it. So the devices aren’t the center of the system — you are.” He called the idea “ambient computing,” nodding to a concept that has floated around Amazon, Apple, and other companies over the last few years.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Samsung says Google Assistant will arrive on Galaxy Watch 4 this summer

After almost a year of waiting, we finally know when Google Assistant will arrive on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 lineup. Kind of. In a blog, Samsung executive vice president Patrick Chomet announced the long-awaited feature will arrive this summer. As for when this summer, it’s anybody’s guess.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Apple is done with the iPod, like really done

Apple has announced it's discontinuing the iPod touch, effectively ending the company’s line of iPod music players after 20 years. Apple announced it’s discontinuing the iPod touch on Tuesday, ending the company’s 20-year history of dedicated music players with a bit of a whimper. Mini-iPhone — Apple’s...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
The Verge

Here’s when you can preorder Google’s new devices

Google just announced a batch of new Pixel products at its I/O 2022 keynote. Among them is a new midrange Pixel phone, the Pixel 6A; some new premium wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro; and Google’s first wearable, the Pixel Watch. This is a healthy amount of new tech to come out of the online developer conference, in addition to what’s coming soon for Android 13 and other Google services, but let’s not start camping out in lines at the Google Store and various Best Buy locations just yet.
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Google Is Finally Bringing Back the Wallet App

After four years since the introduction of Google Pay, Google has now announced at its I/O developers’ conference that it’ll be bringing back its standalone Google Wallet app. The original Wallet app was combined with Android Pay back at the beginning of 2018 to create Google Pay, but...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Google is beta testing its AI future

It’s clear that the future of Google is tied to AI language models. At this year’s I/O conference, the company announced a raft of updates that rely on this technology, from new “multisearch” features that let you pair image searches with text queries to improvements for Google Assistant and support for 24 new languages in Google Translate.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Ipod Nano#Mac
The Verge

Google’s trying to fix your crappy webcam with great AI

There’s a good chance you’ve spent much of the last two-plus years sitting at home, cycling through endless days of virtual meetings staring into your laptop’s webcam and talking into your built-in mic. This means you’ve spent much of the last two-plus years appearing to everyone else like a mushy pile of poorly lit pixels, sounding like you’re shouting from inside a tin can. It’s not your fault: your laptop’s webcam just sucks. And so does its mic. But Google thinks it can fix them both with AI.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Google will let you talk to Assistant on the Nest Hub Max just by looking at the screen

The Nest Hub Max’s latest updates let you use Google Assistant without having to say “Hey Google” ahead of every request. One of the ways that’ll work is with a new feature Google calls “Look and Talk.” Once it’s turned on, you’ll be able to look at the Nest Hub Max’s display and ask a question, no “Hey Google” prompt required. The feature could be a handy way to save some time when you’re already looking at a Nest Hub Max’s screen — I could see it being a useful way to ask for recipes.
RECIPES
The Verge

Apple reportedly gives retail managers anti-union scripts

Apple has been coaching retail store managers on how to try and talk employees out of unionizing, according to Vice. The report says the company has sent around a document full of talking points like “an outside union that doesn’t know Apple” or its culture, or “most union contracts give preference based on seniority.” The document also encourages store leaders to “touch base” with employees about potential union activity.
LABOR ISSUES
The Verge

Google pitches for user trust with expanded privacy controls

For Google, a company that built its reputation on organizing the world’s information, the latest sales pitch to users is that it will try to do more with less of it. At its I/O 2022 developer conference on May 11th, the tech giant announced a range of privacy measures that it says will help users retain more control over how their data is used by Google applications and displayed to the world through search.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iPod
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Verge

Google Chrome is getting built-in virtual credit cards

Google is adding a feature to Chrome’s autofill system called Virtual Card Numbers, which will let you hide your credit or debit card number while making purchases on the web. Google says the feature will help make it easy to securely buy things on sites that don't support options like Google or Apple Pay.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

The latest Apple TV 4K is more affordable than ever today

If you’re an Apple fan looking for a high-end streaming device or are shopping for a good graduation gift, the latest Apple TV 4K is currently on sale in the 32GB configuration at Amazon for $149.99 ($30 off), a record low. Despite using a similar design to prior models, the 2021 edition offers significantly improved performance thanks to its A12 Bionic processor. It also offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and HDMI 2.1, and it includes a better Siri Remote that’s easier to use (and less fragile).
ELECTRONICS
Reuters

Nintendo plays a safer, shorter game than Sony

HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Component shortages have hurt gaming giants Sony (6758.T) and Nintendo (7974.T), but the latter's stock is up 5% year-to-date, while its rival tumbled by more than a quarter. Earnings on Tuesday from the Japanese duo underscore the sharp divergence in their strategies. Both...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Google’s new Pixel Buds Pro come with noise cancellation and long battery life

Today, after several attempts at making wireless earbuds, Google is announcing its most premium product in the category yet: the $199 Pixel Buds Pro. Designed as a direct answer to Apple’s AirPods Pro, the Pixel Buds Pro offer active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and an IPX4 water resistance rating, among other features. They’ll be available to preorder alongside the also new Pixel 6A smartphone starting July 21st and in stores a week later on the 28th.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Sony WH-1000XM5 review: new design, new sound, new price

Sony has a brand new flagship set of noise-canceling headphones: the WH-1000XM5. And as much as we’ve ragged on Sony’s terrible product names before, I think that at least with the 1000X series, people get it: these have always been among the very best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Sony’s been battling it out for years with Bose, and more recently Apple, to win over frequent flyers, commuters, work-from-homers, and everyone else who can’t go without noise cancellation. As more jobs shift to a hybrid work model, noise-canceling headphones have only become more essential for peace and quiet both at the real office and in your home office.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Google Maps’ new ‘Immersive View’ combines Street View with satellites

Google launched a new mode for Maps on Wednesday, designed to give users a more real-life look at the places they’re going before they even go. The new Immersive View is sort of a Street View in the sky: you can look over a location from above to get a sense of the neighborhood and then drop to street level to see the specific spots you might want to hit up. Maps overlays its live busyness and traffic info, so you get a quasi-augmented reality look at whatever park or street corner or beach spot you’re looking at.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

PS5 shortages may be coming to an end soon

Tired of hitting dead ends trying to acquire the coveted PS5 and working against the bots scalping them in the last 18 months? Here’s some news that may give you a sigh of relief: Sony projects that it will sell 18 million consoles worldwide during this fiscal year, which runs through March 31, 2023 — a sign that the shortage of the PS5 may be coming to an end.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

AT&T is about to get away with its bogus $1.99 ‘administrative fee’

Since 2013, AT&T has quietly bilked customers out of hundreds of millions of dollars with a bogus “administrative fee,” a fee it more than doubled to $1.99 a month in 2018. For a few years there, a California class-action lawsuit made it seem like AT&T might finally get taken to task. But this week, both sides told a judge they’d settle for just $14 million — meaning customers may get less than 10 percent of what they paid AT&T, while AT&T gets to keep on charging them.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy