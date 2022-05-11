ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

California tourist stabbed near Times Square, police sources say

By Nicole Johnson, AJ Jondonero
 4 days ago

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A tourist from California was stabbed near Times Square early Wednesday morning, police sources said.

The victim, 45, was walking with his daughter on the corner of West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue at around 3 a.m. when the suspect made an unprovoked derogatory comment toward the victim’s daughter, according to the sources. The victim got into an argument with the suspect, who then stabbed him in the right abdomen before fleeing.

The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, sources said. The suspect was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

